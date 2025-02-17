Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LT500P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LT500P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

ADQ72910911

LT500P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

()
  • front view
  • top view
  • bottom view
  • close up view
front view
top view
bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • Replacement LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Effective Filtration
  • Genuine LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Easy reach, easy replacement
  • NSF Certification Acquired
More

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

There's a water filter in the upper left corner of the refrigerator

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Slowly turn the old cartridge to the left.

When the cartridge is released, you will feel it click out of place.

Slowly turn the old cartridge to the left When the cartridge is released you will feel it click out of place

STEP 2

Remove the old cartridge.

Take the new cartridge out of its packaging, and remove the red cap.

Line up the cartridge ears so that it can be inserted into the filter head.

Remove the old cartridge Take the new cartridge out of its packaging and remove the red cap Line up the cartridge ears so that it can be inserted into the filter head

STEP 3

Twist the cartridge to the right about 1/4 of a turn.

You will feel a stop and the locked symbol should now be lined up with the indicator line.

After the water filter is replaced, dispense 2.5 gallons of water (flush for approximately 5 minutes) to remove trapped air and contaminates from the system.

Do not dispense the entire 2.5 gallon amount continuously.

Depress and release the dispenser pad for cycles of 30 seconds ON and 60 seconds OFF.

After changing the filter, press and hold the FILTER button for 3 seconds to turn the indicator light off.

Twist the cartridge to the right about one fourth of a turn You will feel a stop and the locked symbol should now be lined up with the indicator line After the water filter is replaced dispense two point five gallons of water flush for approximately 5 minutes to remove trapped air and contaminates from the system Do not dispense the entire two point five gallon amount continuously Depress and release the dispenser pad for cycles of 30 seconds ON and 60 seconds OFF After changing the filter press and hold the FILTER button for 3 seconds to turn the indicator light off

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ72910911

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Length (cm)

    13

  • Diameter (cm)

    8.1

  • Inner Diameter (mm)

    4

  • Outer Diameter (mm)

    19

  • Net Weight (g)

    300

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you