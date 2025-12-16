About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare Pre Carbon Block Filter

AGM30040102
Key Features

  • LG Water Purifiers Genuine Filter
  Estimated replacement cycle may vary depending on raw water quality, water usage and frequency of sterilization.
  The filter replacement cycle is 6 months for Pre Carbon Block+ (9 Heavy Metal Removal) filter
  The filter replacement cycle is based on the use of 10 L per day for a family of 4, and the capacity of the filter may vary depending on water quality, water pressure, season, region, the usage of sterilization funtion.
More
WD516AN.ACNQESL
WD516AN.ANVRESL
WD518AN.ABGQESL
WD518AN.ABGRESL

Mounting Location

This is the mounting location for the water purifier filter

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

For WD516AN Model.

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

For WD518AN Model.

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGM30040102

  • Category

    filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    5.5

  • Length (cm)

    20.2

  • Net Weight (g)

    252

