About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

27-inch LG Monitor U4, IPS Full HD 144Hz Monitor

27-inch LG Monitor U4, IPS Full HD 144Hz Monitor

27U411B-B
Front view of 27-inch LG Monitor U4, IPS Full HD 144Hz Monitor 27U411B-B
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Rear view of an LG FHD monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
LG FHD monitor on desk displaying office dashboard charts with keyboard and mouse in workspace setup.
LG FHD monitor displaying vibrant image with HDR support and sRGB 99% color coverage.
LG FHD monitor displaying fast-moving game content with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
LG FHD Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes.
LG FHD monitor showing LG Switch app interface for screen layout control and picture mode adjustment.
LG FHD monitor demonstrating Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features for reduced eye strain.
LG FHD monitor with slim stand design minimizing desk space and supporting clean workspace setup.
Close-up of LG FHD monitor rear ports including HDMI 2.2, Headphone out and DC-IN.
LG FHD monitor front and side view with product dimensions displayed in millimeters.
Close-up of LG FHD monitor rear ports including HDMI 2.2, Headphone out and DC-IN.
Side view of LG FHD monitor showing tilt adjustment
Top view of LG FHD monitor
Front view of 27-inch LG Monitor U4, IPS Full HD 144Hz Monitor 27U411B-B
Side view of a monitor showing adjustable stand and ergonomic design.
Rear view of an LG FHD monitor showing stand design and connectivity ports.
LG FHD monitor on desk displaying office dashboard charts with keyboard and mouse in workspace setup.
LG FHD monitor displaying vibrant image with HDR support and sRGB 99% color coverage.
LG FHD monitor displaying fast-moving game content with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth motion.
LG FHD Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes.
LG FHD monitor showing LG Switch app interface for screen layout control and picture mode adjustment.
LG FHD monitor demonstrating Reader Mode and Flicker Safe features for reduced eye strain.
LG FHD monitor with slim stand design minimizing desk space and supporting clean workspace setup.
Close-up of LG FHD monitor rear ports including HDMI 2.2, Headphone out and DC-IN.
LG FHD monitor front and side view with product dimensions displayed in millimeters.
Close-up of LG FHD monitor rear ports including HDMI 2.2, Headphone out and DC-IN.
Side view of LG FHD monitor showing tilt adjustment
Top view of LG FHD monitor

Key Features

  • 27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • Clear and smooth with 144Hz Refresh Rate
  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
  • HDR 10
  • LG Switch App
More

Award-winning excellence

PC MAG Best Brands Award logo

Best brand of 2026*

Digital Trends Award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.

*Reprinted with permission. © 2026 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

LG Monitor brand logo

Versatile performance with ultra-slim design

For working, gaming, and video streaming, our 27" IPS Full HD monitor delivers versatile performance in an ultra-slim design.

LG FHD Monitor on a desk displaying a business dashboard with charts and analytics, illustrating productivity and everyday office use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

LG FHD monitor feature overview showing a 27-inch IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms MBR, AMD FreeSync Premium support, HDR10 with sRGB 99% color accuracy, and an ultra-slim virtually borderless design with a slim stand base for smooth gaming and everyday use.

Virtually borderless design and slim stand base

Ultra-slim design. Almost floating

Experience more screen space and fewer distractions with the ultra-slim bezel, slim stand base, and 3-side virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand delivers a clean, weightless look, while the virtually borderless design blends effortlessly into minimalist workspaces and remains visually seamless even in dual-monitor setups.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate the smooth performance and clarity of a 144Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming experience with 144Hz refresh rate

Delivers smooth and responsive performance with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals and clearer motion for more responsive gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

A racing game scene with a yellow sports car speeding on a track, illustrating the LG FHD monitor’s 1ms MBR feature for clear motion and reduced blur during fast-paced gameplay.

1ms MBR

Fast-paced speed to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* helps deliver smoother gameplay by reducing blur and ghosting. Fast-moving scenes stay clear, helping you react more quickly to the action.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

LG FHD Monitor illustrating AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a side-by-side comparison of disabled and enabled modes, showing reduced screen tearing and smoother, more fluid motion for responsive and immersive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying sync technology.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

HDR10 with sRGB 99%

True-to-life color with advanced color accuracy

HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage support accurate color reproduction with enhanced contrast and detail in HDR scenes.

LG FHD Monitor displaying vivid creative content on a wide curved screen with HDR10 support and sRGB 99% color coverage, delivering rich color accuracy, enhanced contrast, and precise visual detail for creative work and immersive viewing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch App

Seamless switching for multiple tasks

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Download

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Designed for everyday eye comfort

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 141 X 430

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.5 x 357.8 X 38.5

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.5 x 452.4 x 220

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.0kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.1kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.