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32-inch UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

32-inch UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

32GX870B-B
Front view of 32-inch UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor 32GX870B-B
Right side view
Rear view
LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor
FHD 1920x1080 vs 4K 3840x2160 gaming graphics comparison showing sharper detail and clearer visuals in 4K
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED
LG UltraGear 32GX870B gaming monitor in a desk setup, showing a side-by-side comparison with non-OLED, highlighting deeper blacks, accurate colors, and enhanced visual performance verified by UL.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers bright highlights and detailed dark scenes with DisplayHDR 500 and 99.5% DCI-P3
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 140 PPI for precision and clarity in gaming compared to 70 PPI
Less eye strain with UL-verified eye comfort features including flicker-free, low blue light, and glare reduction.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers clear, immersive gaming audio with AI Sound
Front view of 32-inch UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor 32GX870B-B
Right side view
Rear view
LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor
FHD 1920x1080 vs 4K 3840x2160 gaming graphics comparison showing sharper detail and clearer visuals in 4K
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED
LG UltraGear 32GX870B gaming monitor in a desk setup, showing a side-by-side comparison with non-OLED, highlighting deeper blacks, accurate colors, and enhanced visual performance verified by UL.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers bright highlights and detailed dark scenes with DisplayHDR 500 and 99.5% DCI-P3
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 140 PPI for precision and clarity in gaming compared to 70 PPI
Less eye strain with UL-verified eye comfort features including flicker-free, low blue light, and glare reduction.
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1
UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers clear, immersive gaming audio with AI Sound

Key Features

  • 32-inch 4K (3840x2160) OLED display, 140 PPI
  • 4th Gen Tandem OLED, 1500nits (peak) brightness
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 with DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
  • Dual-Mode(4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz), 0.03ms (GtG) Response time
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimization
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

In gaming & eSports

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

Imaging

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor (32GX870B)

LG UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor (32GX870B)

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 32GX870B is the first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor to support AI Upscaling technology.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

UltraGear 32-inch 4K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (32GX870B) with AI upscaling, 140 PPI, 480Hz at FHD and HDR 500

UltraGear 32-inch 4K Tandem OLED gaming monitor (32GX870B) with AI upscaling, 140 PPI, 480Hz at FHD and HDR 500

*32GX870B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**32GX870B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 240Hz at 4K UHD and 480Hz at FHD.

Discover a new level of immersion with the 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display. Designed in a 21:9 UltraWide format with a 1500R curved screen, offering about 33% more pixels than a 32-inch 4K display, it gently surrounds your vision to create a more immersive viewing experience. The high-density 5K2K resolution delivers crisp detail and visual depth, keeping every scene sharp, focused, and deeply engaging across a variety of games.

FHD 1920x1080 vs 4K 3840x2160 gaming graphics comparison showing sharper detail and clearer visuals in 4K

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

4K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*

UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 4K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 4K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.*

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4K AI upscaling for sharper visuals without a GPU upgrade

without AI Upscaling

*Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

4th Gen Tandem OLED.
Ultra-high 1500nits brightness.*

Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, LG 32GX870B delivers brighter visuals—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with precision even in bright environments.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivering sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

*32GX870B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions (@HDR, 1.5% APL). Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Triple Perfect Visuals verified by UL,
even in bright light

Perfect Black

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers perfect black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Perfect Color & 100% Color Fidelity

Perfect Color and 100% Color Fidelity deliver accurate color expression even under varying lighting conditions, from low light to bright ambient environments.

Perfect Reproduction

UL-verified Perfect Reproduction ensures games and content appear as intended, with accurate color, luminance, and detail in both dark and bright environments.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with UL-certified triple perfect visuals, including perfect black, perfect color, 100% color fidelity, and perfect reproduction

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with UL-certified triple perfect visuals, including perfect black, perfect color, 100% color fidelity, and perfect reproduction

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4th Gen Tandem OLED delivers perfect black and colors compared to non-WOLED displays

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with 4th Gen Tandem OLED delivers perfect black and colors compared to non-WOLED displays

*Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness

Experience greater depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, enhancing contrast to reveal bright highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) color gamut, the monitor provides that colors are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

High 140 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity

With a 140 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 240Hz at 4K UHD for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 480Hz at FHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) with Dual-Mode, supporting 240Hz at UHD and 480Hz at FHD for games from RPG to FPS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 32GX870B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (32GX870B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

3-year warranty for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (32GX870B)

2-YEAR WARRANTY

2 years from the date of original retail purchase and internal and functional parts only, including OLED Display Panel.

*Based on the standalone purchase price of the warranty available on LG.com.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    OLED

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Display - Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    79.9

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1850000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    335cd/m²

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    973x183x544

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1x411.8x65.0

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.9Kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6Kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.8Kg

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

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