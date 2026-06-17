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32-inch UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
32-inch UltraGear evo GX8, World's First AI Upscaling 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
32GX870B-B
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Award-winning excellence
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 32GX870B is the first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor to support AI Upscaling technology.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*32GX870B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
**32GX870B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 240Hz at 4K UHD and 480Hz at FHD.
Discover a new level of immersion with the 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display. Designed in a 21:9 UltraWide format with a 1500R curved screen, offering about 33% more pixels than a 32-inch 4K display, it gently surrounds your vision to create a more immersive viewing experience. The high-density 5K2K resolution delivers crisp detail and visual depth, keeping every scene sharp, focused, and deeply engaging across a variety of games.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
4K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*
UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 4K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 4K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.*
with AI Upscaling
without AI Upscaling
*Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
4th Gen Tandem OLED.
Ultra-high 1500nits brightness.*
Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, LG 32GX870B delivers brighter visuals—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with precision even in bright environments.
*32GX870B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions (@HDR, 1.5% APL). Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Triple Perfect Visuals verified by UL,
even in bright light
*Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness
Experience greater depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, enhancing contrast to reveal bright highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) color gamut, the monitor provides that colors are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
High 140 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity
With a 140 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode
Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 240Hz at 4K UHD for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 480Hz at FHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.
The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station
LG UltraGear evo AI 32GX870B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay
AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings
AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Protect your display with OLED Care
OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Based on the standalone purchase price of the warranty available on LG.com.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
OLED
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Display - Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
79.9
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1850000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Reader Mode
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
DP Version
2.1
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
HDMI
YES(2ea)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973x183x544
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1x411.8x65.0
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.9Kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6Kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.8Kg
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
USB-C
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
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