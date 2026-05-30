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LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 144Hz WQHD Curved (1800R) Monitor 34U640B with USB-C, HDR 10, and sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
See more, do more
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
21:9 WQHD Curved Display
The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 1800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
HDR10 with sRGB 99%
True-to-life color
with advanced color accuracy
HDR10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, this monitor provides tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C® with 65W Power Delivery
All-in-one USB-C connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C®, DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and two USB-A ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices.
The USB Type-C® port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required (sold separately).
Dual Controller (KVM* Switch)
Control multiple devices with a single monitor
Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
*KVM stands for Keyboard, Video, and Mouse.
*The KVM Switch enables control of multiple devices with one keyboard, mouse, and monitor.
*Feature availability may vary by model and region.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Enhanced comfort in each detail
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Clutter-free with slender stand
Experience our 3-side virtually borderless design with an adjustable base that supports both tilt and height control. Its slender, clutter-free stand minimizes desk space and reduces unused space, creating a cleaner and more refined workspace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Display - Curvature
1800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Size [Inch]
34
Size [cm]
86.42cm
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.23175 x 0.23175
Panel Type
VA
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Flicker Safe
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
VRR
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
PIP
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 470 x 188 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 464.4 x 220 mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.4kg
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 X 359 X 91.5 mm
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
USB-C
Yes
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
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