LG gram 15.6” 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Ultra-Lightweight Laptop
All specs
-
Model
-
15Z980-B.AA7CA3
-
Color
-
White
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
-
CPU Brand
-
8th Gen Intel®
-
CPU Type
-
Intel® Core™ i7-8550U
-
CPU Speed
-
1.8 GHz (Turbo up to 4.0 GHz)
-
Total Memory
-
8GB (Upgradable up to 16GB - 8gb x 2)
-
Memory Speed
-
DDR4 2400MHz
-
Type / Interface
-
M.2 SSD (Solid-State Drive) SATA3
-
Capacity
-
512GB (Upgradable up to 1TB - 512gb x2)
-
Screen Size
-
15.6"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Graphics
-
Intel® UHD Graphics 620
-
Speakers
-
Stereo Speaker (1.5W x 2)
-
Built-In Microphone
-
Internal Mic
-
Wireless
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC7265 (802.11ac 2x2, WiFi/Bluetooth Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 Mbps (USB Type C port with RJ45 gender)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (Bluetooth v. 4.1)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Back-lit Keyboard
-
Yes (2-level)
-
Fingerprint ID
-
Yes
-
MIL-STD 810G
-
Yes
-
DTS Headphone: X
-
Yes
-
Touchscreen
-
No
-
Webcam
-
1.3M/ HD (720p)
-
HDMI (Standard)
-
1
-
Thunderbolt™ 3 / USB Type-C™
-
Thunderbolt™ 3 / USB Type-C™
-
USB 3.0
-
3
-
Micro-SD
-
1 slot
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
RJ45 Ethernet
-
Yes (USB Type C port with RJ45 gender)
-
DC-In
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
4 Cell (Li-Polymer, 7.7V / 72Wh)
-
Battery Life
-
19 Hours (MobileMark 2014)
-
Material
-
Magnesium alloy (Nano Carbon with Magnesium)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD) cm
-
35.8 x 22.8 x 1.45~1.68
-
Weight
-
1095g
-
Limited Warranty (Pickup/ Carry-in)
-
1 year parts and labor
