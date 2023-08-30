About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Styler™ Essence Mirrored Finish with SmartThinQ™, 5.2kg

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free $200 Shopping Voucher. Click here to find out more.

LG Styler™ Essence Mirrored Finish with SmartThinQ™, 5.2kg

S3MFC

LG Styler™ Essence Mirrored Finish with SmartThinQ™, 5.2kg

LG Styler Essence Mirrored Finish with Smart ThinQ™, 5.2kg, front view, S3MFC

Certified by VDE

 

Sterilize 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

 

 

 

 

BAF approved

 

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.

 

 

 

 

Tested by Intertek

 

Remove 99% of fine dust and 92% ofhazardous substances in dry cleaning.
LG Styler reduces various viruses in clothes, doll, bag and cap.
Sanitize

Efficiently Reduce Viruses

The healthy way to treat your clothes!
TrueSteam™ reduces more than 99.9%* virus, bacteria
Easily Sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or
impossible to wash.
TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives.

*For 99.9% reduction in exposure to live house dust mite and bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus).
*Certified by VDE, kills 99.9% of bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus) with Sanitary - Normal program.
*Kills 99.99% of viruses (PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) tested by Chonnam National University and 99.9% Human Coronavirus (hCoV-229E) tested by Jeonbuk National University with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program.
*PEDV / hCoV-229E virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result for new coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home

Unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, dripping wet, wrinkles, seasonal clothes and even difficult to clean items. Effortlessly remove them quickly and effectively at your home.

Steam Clothing Care

LG Styler™'s deep-penetrating TrueSteam™ consists of pure water and gently Moving Hanger help reduce allergens, odors and wrinkles in your clothes. Low temperature drying system dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

Refresh

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors

Care for suits, dresses, sweaters and more with the touch of a button, so you and your clothes will always look at your best. Shake off ODORS, leaving your clothes as fresh as a daisy!

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Gentle Dry

Prevent Shrinkage and Damage

Gently dry clothes that require special care without worrying about shrinkage or damage. No more dampness or accidental damage - only fresh, clean clothes as they were meant to be!

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Dehumidify

Even Refresh Your Space

Keep your clothes refreshed, as well as your closet and indoor spaces. LG Styler™ helps to refresh surrounding clothes and atmosphere.

*Use while door is open 45º. If door is closed, the course does not operate.
*Drain tank (1.5 Liters) may be filled before end of Dehumidify cycle depending on the Environment.
*LG test results (May vary ±10 per machine).
*Based on 2hr dehumidification cycle.

Pants Press

Perfectly Crease Pants

Keep pant creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkling. Quick and easy care for your pants.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Mirror Design

Check Your Look Immediately

The fascinating exteriors of LG Styler™ with Mirror Design can complement the design of any place in your home. You can take clothes out and try it out in front of the LG Styler™.

SmartThinQ™

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor precious garments from anywhere, anytime. You can control track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.

LG Styler™ is Made for a Healthier Life

Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG Styler™.

Download Cycle

Ready to go

 

Athletic

Uniform/Equipment

 

 

Air Fresh

 

 

Extra Pants Care

 

 

Shawls/Neckties

 

 

Silent Mode

 

 

Warms up

 

 

Static Removal

Table Caption
Features S3MFC S3WF
S3MFC
Styler™ Essence Mirrored Finish
S3WF
Smart LG Styler™ in White
Capacity 3 hangers + 1 trouser 3 hangers + 1 trouser
Dehumidify Yes Yes
BUY NOW BUY NOW

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Styler_Dimension

All specs

TYPE

Type

Clothing Care System

Color

Mirror

BASIC

Total Place Settings

3 + 1

Capacity

5.2kg

FEATURE

Control / Display

Touch

Download Course

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

One Touch

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

GENTLE DRY(MIN.)

Dehumidify (120 - 240)

Yes

Normal (90)

Yes

Rain / Snow (51)

Yes

REFRESH(MIN.)

Heavy (59)

Yes

Light (20)

Yes

Normal (39)

Yes

SANITARY(MIN.)

Bedding (93)

Yes

Fine Dust (53)

Yes

Heavy Duty (113)

Yes

Normal (83)

Yes

SPECIAL CARE(MIN.)

Downloaded (Varies)

Yes

Sports Wear (54)

Yes

Suits / Coats (34)

Yes

Wool / Knit (27)

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Clothing Sterilization (84)

Yes

Blanket Warm up (30)

Yes

Coat Warm up (10)

Yes

Doll Sterilization (93)

Yes

Down Jacket Care (59)

Yes

Dress Shirts (112)

Yes

Dry Wool / Knitted (150)

Yes

Fur / Leather Care (30)

Yes

Jean Care (98)

Yes

Quiet Care (120)

Yes

Rainy Days (120)

Yes

Refreshing stored items (34)

Yes

Scarf Care (23)

Yes

School Uniform Care (69)

Yes

Static Removal (10)

Yes

Suits / Uniforms (83)

Yes

Trouser Wrinkle Care (64)

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Pants Hanger

1EA

Pants Press

1EA

Pants Press Manuals

1EA

Shirts Hanger

2EA

Tray

1EA

SMART FEATURE

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Noise (dB)

40

RPM(M/Hanger)

180

Energy Consumption

1850W (Refresh Normal)

WARRANTY

Compressor

10 Years

Parts & Labor

2 Years

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

585

Height (mm)

1850

Width (mm)

445

What people are saying

Buy directly

LG Styler Essence Mirrored Finish with Smart ThinQ™, 5.2kg, front view, S3MFC

S3MFC

LG Styler™ Essence Mirrored Finish with SmartThinQ™, 5.2kg