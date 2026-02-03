Bacteria, mold, and detergent residue are the main reasons. Over time, leftover detergent, fabric softener, and dirt from clothes can build up inside the drum, door seal, and detergent drawer. Add moisture and warmth, and you’ve got the perfect environment for unpleasant odours.

Sometimes, the problem starts with good intentions. Using too much detergent or softener, especially with cold washes, can leave behind a sticky film that traps bacteria. And if you’re washing gym gear or damp towels, those smells can cling to the machine itself.