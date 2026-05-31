Another way to tackle this step is to choose a cordless vacuum with an auto-emptying function or accessory. Designed to improve this portion of cleaning, LG created the LG CordZero® Auto Emptying All-in-One Tower accessory. Compatible LG vacuums can be automatically emptied into this tower, which also serves as a dock to recharge your vacuum and a space to store vacuum accessories. Instead of emptying your vacuum’s dust bin after use, you only need to replace the larger dust storage bag within the tower approximately every 1 months! The dustbag replacement schedule may vary depending on the actual usage environment. The tower comes with a 3-step filtration system, hygienically locking away dirt and passing air through filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.