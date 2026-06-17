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Microwave Buying Guide
Welcome to LG’s comprehensive microwave buying guide, designed to help you confidently select the perfect microwave for your kitchen. Understanding microwave size, microwave type, and key features can transform your daily cooking—making every meal faster, easier, and more enjoyable. Let’s explore how to choose a microwave oven that fits your lifestyle, kitchen layout, and culinary ambitions.
Size & Capacity: Finding the Right Fit for Your Family
Microwave capacity is measured in litres, and the right size depends on how you use your microwave and how much kitchen space you have.
A small microwave, typically up to 20L, is ideal for singles or compact kitchens, while a standard microwave, over 20L, suits most couples and small families. For larger families or frequent cooks, a large microwave, up to 32L, accommodates bigger dishes and batch cooking.
- Compact microwave (up to 20L): Great for quick snacks, beverages, or small portions
- Standard size microwave (25L): Versatile for dinner plates, medium casseroles, and shared meals
- Family size microwave (30 to 39L): Perfect for large plates, whole chickens, or entertaining guests
Measure your countertop or built-in space before buying, and check microwave dimensions to ensure a good fit. For families, ask: what size microwave do I need? Generally, 25L and above is considered a family size microwave.
Simply, choosing a correctly sized microwave can help to minimize wasted energy and improve cooking performance. Explore our range of models to match every microwave size for family use.
Microwave Types Compared: Solo, Grill, and Convection
In short, understanding each microwave type ensures you pick a model that fits your cooking style. There are three main categories: solo microwave, grill microwave, and convection microwave. Each offers unique benefits:
Solo microwave
Basic heating and defrosting. Perfect for everyday reheating and simple cooking tasks.
Grill microwave
Adds a dedicated grill element for browning, crisping, and grilling toast, meats, or veggies.
For a flexible cooking routine, explore our range of solo, grill, and convection microwaves to find the right option for simple meals, quick snacks, or more versatile cooking.
Microwave Power: Why Higher Wattage Matters
The main benefit is that higher microwave wattage makes food cook faster and work better. Wattage refers to the microwave’s heating power output—not simply its electricity consumption—and typically ranges from 700W to 1,200W in consumer models. In everyday use, a higher wattage means the microwave can deliver more energy to the food, helping it cook, reheat, or defrost faster and more evenly.
- 1,000W–1,200W: High wattage microwave for fast, even cooking—ideal for large families or advanced recipes.
- 700W–900W: Good for smaller portions, beverages, or occasional use.
According to IEC testing standards (IEC 60705), a microwave’s power of microwave output determines how quickly it heats food and how evenly results are achieved. High wattage microwave ovens excel in defrosting and cooking dense foods without cold spots, while lower wattage models may struggle with larger portions. For optimal microwave performance, match the microwave wattage to your cooking habits.
Key Microwave Features to Look For
Today’s microwaves are more than just reheating machines. The latest microwave trend is packed with features designed to enhance convenience, efficiency, and delicious results. Here’s what to look for in a smart microwave or a high-performance LG ThinQ® model:
✓ Smart inverter technology for precise heating
✓ Advanced cooking functions like steam, and air frying
✓ EasyClean coating for simple maintenance
✓ Wi-Fi and app integration
✓ Child safety lock, auto-defrost, and programmable menus
Explore our range of LG microwaves to find models with these smart microwave features, designed for modern kitchens and busy lifestyles. Discover how advanced technology can transform your daily cooking routine.
Smart Inverter Technology for Heating
Smart inverter technology is LG’s advanced power control system that delivers precise, even heating at every power level. Unlike traditional models, an inverter microwave adjusts energy output dynamically—no more pulsing on and off. According to third-party testing, temperature deviation during milk reheating was reduced from 23°C to 3°C, and the defrosting rate improved from 76% to 93%. Smart Inverter technology also helped deliver faster performance, with up to 1.6 times faster results recorded in milk reheating and chicken cooking tests.
Cooking Functions Beyond Reheating
Today’s microwave ovens are equipped with advanced cooking features. Microwaves with steam or air fryer modes let you prepare crispy and meals with less oil.
LG microwave with convection fan can replace multiple appliances, making meal prep simpler. LG’s convection microwaves offer baking, roasting, and air frying in one device. Unlock your new cooking possibilities with LG microwave oven.
EasyClean Technology for Maintenance
EasyClean is LG’s easy cleaning microwave coating, engineered for effortless maintenance. This advanced surface resists stains and buildup, helping to allow you to wipe away spills with just a damp cloth—no harsh chemicals needed. According to LG research, EasyClean microwaves eliminates 99.99% of bacteria*.
Choose an EasyClean microwave for low-maintenance performance and a consistently fresh, hygienic interior. Explore our range of microwaves with EasyClean to simplify your daily routine.
* Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
Pro-Tips for Choosing, Using & Maintaining Your Microwave
✓ Measure twice: Always check your available space, including door swing and ventilation gaps, before selecting a microwave size.
✓ Match microwave type to your cooking: Solo for basics, grill for crisping, convection for all-in-one versatility.
✓ Choose proper wattage: For families or frequent cooks, a 1,000W+ microwave delivers speed and flexibility.
✓ Clean regularly: Wipe spills immediately and use LG EasyClean™ for effortless maintenance—no harsh chemicals needed.
✓ Explore our range: Learn more about LG’s smart, energy efficient microwaves and discover how the right features can elevate your daily routine.
Choose the Best LG Microwaves for Your Household
Ready to find your perfect microwave? Here are our most popular LG microwaves designed for every kitchen size:
FAQ
What size microwave do I need for a family of 4?
For a family of four, the best microwave size is typically between 25–32 litres. This capacity handles full dinner plates, medium casseroles, and most family-size portions, making it practical for both reheating and cooking larger meals efficiently.
Is a higher wattage microwave better for cooking?
Yes, because a higher wattage microwave <b>(1,000–1,200W)</b> cooks food faster and more evenly than less wattage microwave <b>(under 1,000W).</b> These models efficiently handle larger portions and advanced cooking functions compared to lower wattage options, making them ideal for busy kitchens.
What is the difference between a convection and a regular microwave?
The main difference is that a convection microwave uses a fan and heating element to bake and roast, while a standard microwave heats food with microwaves alone. Convection models offer versatility for grilling, baking, and crisping, beyond just reheating.
What can I actually do with the LG ThinQ® app on a smart microwave?
With the LG ThinQ® app, you can remotely start or stop your smart microwave, adjust settings, download recipes, check cooking status, and receive maintenance reminders. This connectivity adds convenience and control to your daily kitchen routine.
* The product images are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
* Please note that microwave features, specifications, and product types may differ depending on the country or region. Availability may also vary by market.
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