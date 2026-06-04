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Top Load Washing Machine Myths and Truths: What You Need to Know
Top load washing machines have long been a popular choice in many households, yet they’re often surrounded by outdated assumptions. From concerns about water efficiency to questions about fabric care and performance, these myths can make choosing the right washer unnecessarily confusing.
In reality, today’s top load washing machines are designed to deliver powerful cleaning, gentle fabric care, and everyday convenience—while keeping efficiency and reliability in mind. Let’s separate fact from fiction and explore what modern top load washers really offer, so you can decide whether they’re the right fit for your laundry needs.
Myth #1
Top load washing machines are suitable for large or bulky loads.
Truth: Yes. In fact, many large capacity top load washers are specifically designed to accommodate comforters, blankets, towels, and family-sized laundry loads with ease.
Thanks to their deep, spacious drums and wide openings, top load washers allow bulky items to move freely during the wash cycle. This improves water circulation and helps detergent distribute evenly, resulting in a more thorough clean—even for oversized loads. For households that frequently wash bedding or handle high laundry volumes, a large capacity top load washing machine can be a highly practical choice.
Myth #2
Large capacity top load washers cost more to run.
Truth: Not necessarily. Water efficient top load washers use optimised technologies to adjust water usage based on load size, which can reduce overall consumption over time.
Many top load washers now feature optimised wash algorithms, precise water level sensing, and efficient motor technology that adjust performance based on load size. By washing more items at once and avoiding multiple smaller cycles, large capacity top load washers can actually help reduce overall water use over time—making them both practical and economical for everyday laundry routines. Features like LG TurboWash can further enhance convenience with faster wash performance for busy everyday laundry needs.
TurboWash - A powerful yet gentle clean in 30 min
Exclusive LG TurboWash gives a powerful yet gentle clean to help get through more in less time.
* Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performances may vary depending on the environment.
Myth #3
Top-loader washing machines damage clothes.
Truth: No. While older models relied on aggressive agitation, today’s top load washers incorporate smarter technology to protect your clothes.
With features like LG AI DD® Washing Machine technology, the washer can detect fabric type and load characteristics, automatically adjusting drum motion to provide gentle yet effective washing. This means delicate items such as sportswear, baby clothes, or daily wear are cleaned with care—reducing excessive friction and helping fabrics maintain their original look and feel.
AI Wash® - AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD®
AI Wash® optimises washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
* The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
* AI sensing is activated inonly AI Wash cycle when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types (not all fabric is detected) and suitable detergent.
Myth #4
Top load washers compromise on cleaning performance.
Truth: No. Many modern top load washers are designed to deliver strong and effective cleaning performance.
Advanced features such as LG 6 Motion and LG TurboWash technologies combine multiple wash motions, targeted water flow, and enhanced rinsing. In addition, LG Steam technology helps effectively remove allergens. Together, these systems ensure clothes come out fresh and clean—without sacrificing efficiency or fabric care.
6 Motion - An optimal way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive motor, six different motions ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
* The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Myth #5
Top load washing machines are noisy.
Truth: Not necessarily. Noise is a common concern, but modern top load washers are designed for quieter operation.
By using advanced motors such as the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor Washing Machine, vibration and operational noise are significantly reduced. With fewer moving parts and improved balance control, these washers can run smoothly even during high-speed spin cycles, helping maintain a calm and comfortable home environment.
Myth #6
Top load washers get mold.
Truth: No. Proper airflow and maintenance features help keep the drum clean and fresh.
Functions like LG Tub Clean Washing Machine cycles are designed to thoroughly clean the interior, removing residue and reducing moisture buildup. Combined with simple care habits—such as leaving the lid open after washing—top load washers can stay hygienic and odor-free over time.
Simple tub cleaning solutions
To clean inner and outer tubs to prevent unpleasant odors.
* The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Myth #7
Top load washers have fewer issues.
Truth: In many cases, yes. Top load washers can be a reliable choice, as their straightforward design and durable components support long-term performance.
With technologies like the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which uses fewer mechanical parts, top loaders can experience less wear and tear over time. This simplicity supports consistent operation, making a reliable top load washer a smart option for households prioritizing durability and peace of mind.
Discover a Better Way to Do Laundry with a Top Load Washer
Choosing a top load washing machine means combining everyday convenience with modern innovation. From large capacity options to intelligent fabric care and efficient performance, today’s top load washers are built to support a wide range of lifestyles.
Explore popular LG top load washer models designed to meet your laundry needs and discover efficient, reliable solutions that make caring for your clothes simpler and more comfortable.
FAQ
Q.
Are LG top-load washers water-efficient?
A.
Yes. Many LG top-load washers are designed with energy efficiency in mind, using advanced motor technology and optimized wash cycles to help manage water and power consumption effectively.
Q.
Can a top load washing machine wash comforters?
A.
Yes. Large capacity top load washing machines are well-suited for washing comforters, blankets, and other bulky items, offering enough space for effective cleaning.
Q.
What is AI DD® on LG top load washers?
A.
AI DD® technology helps the washer detect fabric types, automatically adjusting washing motions to improve fabric care while maintaining cleaning performance.
Q.
How big is LG’s largest top load washer?
A.
LG offers large capacity top load washers designed to handle family-sized laundry loads, making them suitable for bulky or frequent washing needs.
Q.
Do top load washers need to be cleaned?
A.
Yes. Regular cleaning using built-in tub clean cycles helps maintain hygiene, prevents residue buildup, and keeps the washer performing at its best.