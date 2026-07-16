32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026

1) Honoree (LG Sheild) & Best Smart TV System 2025/26

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

2) Roll & Carry

*Only the 32-inch versions of the One Click Stand and Strap accessories are compatible with this model.

*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.

*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.

*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.

*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).

*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG, and consider both the wall material and the product's weight during installation; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.

*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.N249

3) Mood Maker

*It is recommended to use the provided wall mount holder offered by LG. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.

4) LG Gallery+

*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

5) LG Gallery+

*Touch pen is not included. No dedicated touch pen for StanbyME 2 Max.

*Please ensure compatibility with third-party touch pens before purchase.

6) Interactive Board Games

*App availability may vary by region. Subscription may be required for certain apps.

7) Various OTT Services

*Requires the same network (Wi-Fi) connection.

*LG StanbyME 2 Max is a display that operates on LG webOS. While it offers portability similar to tablet, it is product that uses a TV-based operating system.

*App availability may vary by region. Some apps and OTT services may require a separate subscription and purchase.

8) alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

9) AI Sound Pro

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

10) Full Touch Screen

*App availability may vary by region. Some apps may require a separate subscription.

11) Built-in Battery

*Up to over 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 100W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD. Supports faster charging when connected to a 140W PD 3.1 adapter.

*This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.

12) USB-C Cable

*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.

*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.

*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.

*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.

13) Mirroring & Connectivity

*HDMI cables and other accessories should be purchased separately.

14) Far-Field Voice Recognition

*This feature is available after enabling the product’s direct voice recognition function and agreeing to provide personal information.

*Voice recognition performance may vary depending on the surrounding environment. The effective recognition range can differ based on factors such as distance, background noise, and usage conditions.

15) Simple Magnetic Remote

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specification and features vary by region, model, size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service

*Video shows One Click Stand accessory, Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessory; accessories not included, available to purchase separately.