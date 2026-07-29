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26L PuriCare® DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier Duo Pack
Fresh comfort perfected in minimalist design
Dual Inverter Compressor™
Achieving grade 1 energy efficiency
Compact design
Seamless design meets unmatched convenience
Hidden handle & hidden cord
Store conveniently when not in use
LG ThinQ®
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier
Smart+ Mode
Tailored comfort
just to your needs
By sensing the current humidity, it automatically adjusts not only the compressor but also the fan speed to ensure refreshing air suited to your environment.
*It may differ in actual usage environments.
Laundry Mode1)
Powerful and rapid dehumidification
Experience powerful and rapid dehumidification with an impressive capacity of 16L, which is 114% of the rated capacity.
Slient Mode2)
Comfortable and quiet sleep
|Enjoy undisturbed sleep with its whisper-quiet operation below 32dB, allowing for peaceful restful moments.
Dual Inverter Compressor™ 3)
Low noise and high efficiency
LG Dual Inverter Compressor with advanced technology is not only quiet in operation, but also effective in
energy-saving, achieving grade 1 energy efficiency.
Durability
|Dual Inverter Compressor is guaranteed for long-lasting durability with 10-year warranty.
Soft Curves, Minimal Display
Sleek, seamless, and
functional design
Seamless design where style meets unmatched convenience.
Portable and convenient design
Hidden handle
Retrieve the hidden handle and easily move it.
Hidden cord storage
Conceal the cords neatly, and store away.
Easy-roll Caster
The caster rotates 360° for smooth movement.
Removable water tank
The built-in cover prevents water from leaking.
Suitable useability for
efficient performance
Efficient in many uses
The Y hose removes moisture from shoes and helps them dry quickly, while the T hose is effective in preventing mildew and moisture in the closet.
Bucket Sensor
Blinking light
when bucket is full
The light on the panel & water bucket flashes, letting you know the bucket is full.
*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ®app are required.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ® app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')
LG ThinQ®
Take full control wherever you are
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ® app.
*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ® app are required.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ® app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')
*The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ® app.
Disclaimer
1) Laundry Mode
-This is based on the 14-liter capacity model.
-Laundry Mode : Based on LGE's internal test.
1) Test Date : 3/25/2024
2) Test conditions: temperature 26.7±1.1℃ / relative humidity 20.9±0.6%
3) Test Model : DD14*****
4) Testing Method : ANSI-AHAM DH-1-2008
5) Testing Mode: Laundry Mode
6) Results: 18.33 L/day
7) Results may differ in actual usage environments.
2) Silent Mode - Quiet Operation
-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.
1) Test Date: 04/16/2024
2) Testing Laboratory: KETI (Korea Electronics Technology Institute)
3) Test conditions: temperature 23±2℃ / relative humidity 50±15%
4) Test Model : DQ154MWGA
5) Testing Method: SPS-KACA0020-6631:2016
6) Testing Mode: Silent Mode (Fan Speed : Low)
7) Results: average noise 31.9 dB
8) It may differ in actual usage environments
3) Dual Inverter Compressor™
-The product image is for illustrative purposes.
-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.
-Based on LG internal testing on DD14GMWE0 in accordance with registered by EMSD on May 16, 2024, DD14GMWE0 uses 2.86L/kWh in based on 450 hours/yr operation at 26.7℃ and 60% relative humidity. Results may vary in the actual usage environment.
4) UVnano
-UVnano fan sterilization
1) Test Dates : 3/9/2024 ~ 3/12/2024
2) Testing Laboratory : KOTITI Testing & Research Institute
3) Test Model : DD14GMWE0.AHK
4) Test conditions: (25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10)
5) Testing Mode : Silent Mode (Fan speed : low, UVC LED, 2 hours)
6) Testing Method : Measured values at two representative locations on the fan blades, compared with the number of untreated bacteria 2 hours after inoculation and product operation
7) Results : over 99.993% removal of Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538P, over 99.995% removal of Staphylococcus epidermis ATCC 12229, over 99.992% removal of Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
8) This test result is based on the test method proposed by the company. It was obtained from an authorized testing agency and results may vary depending on the actual usage environment, such as a decrease in light output depending on location and lifespan.
9) The sterilizing effect is limited to the surface irradiated with UVC light, and there may be some areas on the surface (pan surface) that are not exposed to UVC light
-The product image is for illustrative purposes.
FAQ
Q.
Do dehumidifiers use a lot of electricity?
A.
The amount of electricity that a particular dehumidifier uses varies depending on dehumidification capacity and energy efficiency. The lower the dehumidification capacity and the higher the energy efficiency, the less electricity is consumed. Also, dehumidifiers use very little electricity in comparison to many other household appliances.
Q.
What are the benefits of using a dehumidifier?
A.
Using a dehumidifier provides users with the benefits of improved indoor air quality, relief of allergy and asthma, mold prevention, odor reduction, preservation of belonging, condensation prevention, and many more.
Q.
Can dehumidifier also help cool down a room temperature?
A.
A dehumidifier doesn't directly lower room temperature but can make you feel comfortable by reducing humidity levels. While they produce some heat during operation, it's minimal and often barely noticeable. Dehumidifiers work by extracting moisture from the air, helping to lower relative humidity, which in turn improves comfort by allowing sweat to evaporate more efficiently.
Q.
Can a dehumidifier be used to effectively dry clothes?
A.
Using a dehumidifier can speed up clothes drying indoors by reducing humidity, helping moisture evaporate faster. This also prevents musty odors in damp clothes. To optimize drying, place the dehumidifier close to clothes, spread them out, ensure good ventilation, and adjust settings if needed. Regularly check progress to ensure efficient drying.
Q.
Do dehumidifiers effectively prevent mold growth?
A.
Yes, dehumidifiers effectively prevent mold growth by reducing humidity levels, making it harder for mold spores to thrive. Modern dehumidifiers come with features like auto-restart and timers for convenient humidity control. Maintaining indoor humidity between 30% and 50% is recommended by the EPA to prevent mold issues, and dehumidifiers help achieve this for better indoor air quality.
*FAQ describes general features, not specific features of LG Electronics.
- 26L PuriCare® DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier
All specs
ACCESSORIES
Air Purifying Filter Kit
Sold Separately
Closet Dry (Gap-hose)
Included
Shoe Dry (Y-hose)
Included
BASIC SPEC.
Bucket Size (L)
5.0
Color
Essence White
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)
No
Dehumidification(L/day)
No
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Grade 1
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
40 / 34
[PI01] Power input (W)
231
[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)
220~240V / 50Hz
Refrigerant Type
R-134a
[RF01] Refrigerant charge (g)
170
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
China
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-02
Product Type (Model Name)
DD14GMWE0.ASL
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
410 x 640 x 210
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
476 x 780 x 276
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
15.5
[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)
17.4
FEATURES
Automatic Defrost System
Yes
Auto Cleaning
Yes
Auto Dehumidifying
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Auto Shut-Off
Yes
Bucket Full Indicator
Yes
Bucket Lighting
Yes
Bucket Loading Direction
Side
Child Lock
Yes
Continuous Drainage
Yes
Easy Roll Caster
Yes
External Drain Connector
Yes
Handle
Yes
Humidity Control
Yes
Humidity Display
Yes
Ionizer
Yes
Low Temperature Operation
5℃
Overheat Protection System
Yes
Pre-Filter
Yes (Washeble)
Safety Standby
Yes
Sensor
Temp. & Humidity Sensor / Water Level Sensor
Side Bucket Loading Type
Yes
Silent Mode
Yes
Spot Mode
Yes
Timer
1 - 8hr
Transparent Bucket
Yes
UVnano
Yes
SMART FEATURES
[App] Moisture Measure
Yes
[App] Scheduler
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
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