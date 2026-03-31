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9k BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ)
9k BTU, Alpha+ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ)
ZMNQ09GSJB0
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Key Features
- Fast Cooling (Jet Cool / 4Way Swing)
- Fine Dust filter
- LG ThinQ® (Integrated Home Appliances Control)
Fast Cooling
Jet Cool boosts airflow for rapid cooling, while 4-Way Swing distributes air quickly and widely.
Air Purification
The filter provides antibacterial treatment, suppresses germs, and purifies the air.
Smart Control with LG ThinQ
Control your air conditioner and get alerts through the LG ThinQ app, managing it easily with a tap.
Auto Clean
Auto Clean removes moisture after use, with airflow for faster drying or quieter operation.
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All specs
EXTERIOR
Color
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2
RAL (Classic)
RAL 9016
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 15 x 19
No.
1
Face Area (m²)
0.19
POWER SUPPLY
#1
220-240, 1, 50
Limit Range of Voltage(#1)
198 ~ 264
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Connection Type(Liquid)
Φ6.35 (1/4)
RUNNING CURRENT
Maximum Running Current
0.2
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
O
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
O
Reservation
O
Remote Controller
O
Forced Switch Operation
O
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
O
COOLING
Power Cooling
O
Comport Air
O
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
O (6 steps)
4way
O
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
0.2
FILTER
Pre Filter
O
GENERAL
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.3
Refrigerant Type
R32
INDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
- / 9.2 / 7.4 / 5.6
Type
Cross Flow Fan
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
Drive
Internal
Output (No.)
1
Output (W)
30
Type
BLDC
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (W)
30 / 18 / 11
PROTECTION DEVICE
Fuse
O
Overload Protector for Fan Motor
Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
O
REFRIGERANT
Type
R32
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
H/M/L (A)
0.20 / 0.16 / 0.10
CONNECTING CABLE
Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)
0.75 × 4C
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 36.0 / 33.0 / 27.0
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