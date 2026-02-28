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LG 18,000 BTU, DUALCOOL® AI Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ®)

LG 18,000 BTU, DUALCOOL® AI Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ®)

ZMNQ18GS1L0
Front view of LG 18,000 BTU, DUALCOOL® AI Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ®) ZMNQ18GS1L0
Front view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Left side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left perspective side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Front view of LG 18,000 BTU, DUALCOOL® AI Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ®) ZMNQ18GS1L0
Front view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Left side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left perspective side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air

Key Features

  • AI Air operation (by AI-powered control)
  • Soft Air
  • Window Open Detection
  • Auto Clean
  • Comfort Humidity Control
  • DualVane
More
An AI chip icon is displayed with surrounding airflow graphics indicating intelligent air circulation control.

AI Aiir Operation

AI Air mode & a radar sensor detect indoor conditions to automatically adjust fan speed and airflow.

A gentle airflow icon appears in front of the wall-mounted unit.

Soft Air for Gentle Comfort

Soft Air adjusts airflow for indirect cooling. You can control breeze range, temperature, and speed.

“A window-opening icon is shown with a sensor pointing toward the window.

Window Open Detection

It detects open windows and shifts to energy-saving mode, letting you run it while circulating air.

An ‘Auto’ label appears with drying airflow and sparkling icons below it.

Auto Clean

Auto Clean removes moisture after use, with airflow for faster drying or quieter operation.

LG DUALCOOL AI air conditioner ad showing a woman on a sofa using the ThinQ app to manage energy.

LG DUALCOOL AI air conditioner ad showing a woman on a sofa using the ThinQ app to manage energy.


AI-powered cooling,
easy on the bill

LG DUALCOOL AI ad showing an air conditioner cooling a room with a woman drinking water.

LG DUALCOOL AI ad showing an air conditioner cooling a room with a woman drinking water.


AI-powered cooling,
ready when you need it

Why LG AI Air?FAQs

Discover LG air conditioners with AI and indirect airflow

Our AI-driven feature analyzes your environment—minimizing waste and maximizing comfort through intelligent automation.

Why LG air conditioners?

AI Air

AI Air offers optimal comfort by continuously adapting its airflow, with radar sensor tracking your location.

DUAL Vane

Dual Vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster, for ideal comfort in any season.

Proactive Energy Saving

Live easy with the LG ThinQ application, helping to provide exceptional comfort and energy efficiency.

All Cleaning

Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ, reaching even those hard-to-access areas.

Side view of an LG air conditioner emitting a steady stream of airflow across a clean white wall.
Close-up of an LG wall-mounted air conditioner with its bottom panel open for maintenance or cleaning.
LG air conditioner in an office with a graphic overlay showing an energy consumption line graph.
A transparent X-ray view of an LG air conditioner showing the internal heat exchanger and copper piping.
Side view of an LG air conditioner emitting a steady stream of airflow across a clean white wall.
Close-up of an LG wall-mounted air conditioner with its bottom panel open for maintenance or cleaning.
LG air conditioner in an office with a graphic overlay showing an energy consumption line graph.
A transparent X-ray view of an LG air conditioner showing the internal heat exchanger and copper piping.
Side view of an LG air conditioner emitting a steady stream of airflow across a clean white wall.

AI Air

AI Air offers optimal comfort by continuously adapting its airflow, with radar sensor tracking your location.

Close-up of an LG wall-mounted air conditioner with its bottom panel open for maintenance or cleaning.

DUAL Vane

Dual Vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster, for ideal comfort in any season.

LG air conditioner in an office with a graphic overlay showing an energy consumption line graph.

Proactive Energy Saving

Live easy with the LG ThinQ application, helping to provide exceptional comfort and energy efficiency.

A transparent X-ray view of an LG air conditioner showing the internal heat exchanger and copper piping.

All Cleaning

Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ, reaching even those hard-to-access areas.

Discover the range

Experience the ultimate comfort with LG Dual Cool AI Air Conditioner, featuring smart cooling that adapts to your space.

FAQ

Q.

How does AI Air operate and benefit me?

A.

AI Air uses an AI learning algorithm to analyze indoor temperature changes and environmental load, automatically adjusts temperature, airflow direction, and fan speed to help maintain ideal comfort. It adjusts airflow direction and strength in real time to quickly reach your desired temperature, then maintains comfort with gentle, indirect airflow reducing energy waste while improving overall comfort.

Q.

How does this DUALCOOL AI save energy?    

A.

Proactive Energy Saving helps avoid unexpected electricity bill surprises through customized power control with kW Manager. By monitoring and adjusting energy usage in real time, it keeps consumption within your preferred range. In addition, the Human Detecting Sensor and Window Open Detection help reduce unnecessary operation. When no movement is detected or when a sudden temperature change is detected within a short period of time, the system automatically switches to an energy-saving mode to minimize waste. Together with AI Air’s optimized airflow control, the feature delivers efficient comfort while minimizing energy consumption.

Q.

What does All Cleaning do for the air conditioner?

A.

All Cleaning helps keep the air conditioner clean with a convenient multi-step(generating condensed water, Freeze Cleaning, and Auto Clean+) internal cleaning process that can be activated through the LG ThinQ app with a single touch. This helps keep the air conditioner fresh and ready for use after long periods of inactivity or at the end of the season so it supports ongoing maintenance to help keep performance consistent over time.

Q.

How does Sleep Timer+ improve sleep comfort at night?

A.

Sleep Timer+ (by AI-powered Control) helps create a comfortable sleep environment by automatically adjusting the cooling temperature to suit your needs. By analyzing air conditioner usage patterns during Sleep mode, it can optimize temperature changes across the night rather than relying on a fixed setting. Sleep Timer+ is available in Cooling mode and allows the initial setting temperature to be set within 22°C to 28°C. It can be operated by the ThinQ app and remote controller, with a timer range from 30 minutes up to 12 hours. As part of the AI Comfort Control ecosystem, it complements AI Air by supporting a more personalized cooling experience for overnight use.

Q.

What does the ThinQ app do for AI Air and comfort?

A.

The LG ThinQ app connects your air conditioner to AI-powered control by analyzing both your usage patterns and indoor environmental information to help automatically set the operating mode and provide customized cooling/heating. ThinQ can send and use operating information for data analysis and deep learning, supporting smarter control that works with AI Air to adjust comfort based on the space and the location of people. This connectivity also helps link key AI features into one experience—such as comfort optimization, energy-conscious operation, and maintenance support—so the air conditioner can be managed conveniently and consistently. Feature availability may vary by model and settings.

Print

All specs

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Munsell 7.5P 9/2

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 9003

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2 x 16 x 21

  • No.

    1

  • Face Area (m²)

    0.23

POWER SUPPLY

  • #1

    220-240, 1, 50

  • Limit Range of Voltage(#1)

    198~264

PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Maximum Running Current

    0.24

COOLING

  • Air Flow Control(Left/Right)

    O (5 steps)

  • Power Cooling

    O

  • Comport Air

    O

  • Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

    O (6 steps)

  • 4way

    O

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    O

  • Remote Controller

    O

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    O

  • Forced Switch Operation

    O

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    O

  • Smart Diagnosis

    O

  • Reservation

    O

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    0.24

FILTER

  • Pre Filter

    O

GENERAL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    895 x 307 x 235

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    10.6

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

INDOOR FAN

  • Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 13.0 / 9.4 / 7.1

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Drive

    Internal

  • Output (No.)

    1

  • Output (W)

    30

  • Type

    BLDC

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    35 / 20 / 18

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • Fuse

    O

  • Overload Protector for Fan Motor

    O

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)

    0.75 × 4C

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 42 / 38 / 33

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