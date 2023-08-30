About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

LG Sound Bar SL4

LG Sound Bar SL4

SL4

LG Sound Bar SL4

Carbon Woofer for a High Fidelity Sound

LG Sound Bar SL4 was engineered to produce clear sound with no distortion. In addition, the carbon diaphragm in speaker woofer unit also assures excellent sound clarity.​

Adaptive Sound Control

Music, movies and even the news have different audio profiles. LG Sound Bar SL4 features Adaptive Sound Control which identifies what is being played and automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience.​

Wireless Subwoofer

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SL4 wireless subwoofer - convenient and easy to install, it pumps out extra 200 watts.

Versatile Connectivity

LG Sound Bar SL4 has various inputs and convenient options such as Optical and Bluetooth®.

Bluetooth, Stream Anything

Streaming music directly via Bluetooth® from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SL4.

TV Sound Sync

LG Sound Bar SL4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® and optical. Enjoy more plentiful TV sound with a simple connection.
Key Specs

Number of Channels

2.1 ch

Output Power

300 W

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / -

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1 ch

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

300 W

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

23 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

9.38 kg

Main

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

What people are saying

