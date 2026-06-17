Promotion Period: 01 June 2026 to 30 June 2026

Promotion: Purchase two (2) or more LG Sound Suite modules in a single receipt to enjoy discounted prices.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 01 June 2026), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected and/or qualifying LG product(s) from participating authorised LG dealers or retailers during the Promotion period.

• Customers must purchase two (2) or more qualifying products from the LG Sound Suite modules list in a single receipt to enjoy the Mix and Match promotional price.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade and corporate.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Promotion shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the Promotion, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

LG Sound Suite Modules RRP Mix and Match Promotion Price H7 Soundbar $1,699 $1,419 W7 Woofer $899 $749 M7 4-Way Speaker $599 $499 M5 3-Way Speaker $399 $339

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• Giant Supermarket

• Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd

• Hao Mart Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• LG Official TikTok Shop

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd

• NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Ltd

• Parisilk Electronics & Computers Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)