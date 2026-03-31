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48 inch LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026

48 inch LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED48B6PSA
Front view of 48 inch LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED48B6PSA
The front view of the LG OLED AI B6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED AI B6 shown in front and side views highlights a 48-inch display with a 1070 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 620 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.9 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED AI B6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED AI B6 compares 144Hz vs 60Hz in a motorcycle racing game, showing the 144Hz panel as ultra-smooth and tear-free. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos appear at top left.
Front view of 48 inch LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED48B6PSA
The front view of the LG OLED AI B6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED AI B6 shown in front and side views highlights a 48-inch display with a 1070 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 620 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.9 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED AI B6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED AI B6 compares 144Hz vs 60Hz in a motorcycle racing game, showing the 144Hz panel as ultra-smooth and tear-free. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos appear at top left.

Key Features

  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light.
  • Up to 144Hz in 4K with G-SYNC compatibility and FreeSync Premium for smoother, winning gameplay
  • Award-winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG OLED B6?

LG OLED AI B6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

LG OLED AI B6 for unbeatable gameplay in 4K 144Hz shows a high-speed motorcycle racing game in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos displayed at the top.

Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 144Hz

LG OLED AI B6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG OLED B6 deliver superior picture quality? 

LG OLED B6 delivers stunning 4K picture quality with pixel-level precision, ensuring Perfect Black across all lighting conditions and Perfect Color certified for 100% Color Volume and Fidelity. 

With alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, it sharpens 4K details and vibrant colors, and optimizes sound for an exceptional viewing experience. 

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black and Perfect Color in any light

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate colors. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.1)

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

LG OLED AI B6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED AI B6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

Eyesafe-verified to reduce blue light, every frame stays easy on your eyes2)

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid colors.3)

LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.7)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching.8)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.9)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.11)

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free12)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Unlock every AI experience with a single AI button

One AI button is all it takes to access and control all AI-driven interactions. With a scroll wheel and instant voice command, every control feels effortless.13)

LG OLED AI B6S features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Why LG OLED Gaming TV?

Ultra-smooth and tear-free gameplay

Experience 4K 144Hz with G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatibility

At 144Hz, action remains clearer and more fluid across every game. G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium keep motion steady and tear-free, while VRR and low input lag help every move feel responsive, delivering a reliable edge in play.14)

LG OLED AI B6 compares 144Hz vs 60Hz in a motorcycle racing game, showing the 144Hz panel as ultra-smooth and tear-free. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos appear at top left.

0.1ms response time certified, OLED responds instantly with no ghosting

With its 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, every command is rendered with immediate precision. This heightened responsiveness keeps fast gameplay clear and controlled, offering a distinct competitive edge.15)

Immersive gameplay with HGiG and ClearMR 9000

HGiG keeps HDR tone mapping true to the creator’s intent, while ClearMR 9000 reduces motion blur for smooth, high-level clarity in fast, in-game action. The result is immersive gameplay with visuals that remain consistently accurate and clear throughout every moment.16)

LG OLED AI B6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG OLED AI B6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.17)

LG OLED AI B6 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG OLED AI B6 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 2.5ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.18)

LG OLED AI B6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG OLED AI B6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

Why is LG OLED a great choice for design enthusiasts?

Ultra-Slim Design that fits your modern lifestyle

With its narrow bezels and ultra-slim profile, the screen takes center stage, creating a cleaner, more seamless look. From edge to edge, the design feels uninterrupted, blending gracefully into your space.20)

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.21)

LG OLED AI B6’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

LG OLED AI B6E’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.22)

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.23)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.24)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.

LG OLED AI B6 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.25)

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

  • Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

    Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.26)

  • Dolby Atmos

    By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Sound Suite elevates every scene with fuller surround

Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV's DAFC(Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) optimizes audio based on speaker placement, delivering a tailored, deeply immersive surround experience wherever your speakers are positioned.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black and Perfect Color.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

2)*OLED only has Reduced Blue Light(RPF40) certification.

 

3)*Compared with previous year of OLED models(α8 AI Processor Gen2)

 

4)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

6)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

7)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in regions where LLM support is not provided.

 

8)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in regions that support EPG (Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP (Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

9)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by region and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

10)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In regions where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

11)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

 

12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.

 

14)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility.

 

15)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

16)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by region.

*83/77/65/55/48-inch of OLED B6 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

17)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, B6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by region.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

18)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

19)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

20)*Installation requirements may differ.

 

21)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

22)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

23)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

24)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

25)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

26)*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

27)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in regions that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by region.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1070 x 620 x 45.9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    11.5

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Object Remastering

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1220 x 735 x 152

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    14.5

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1070 x 620 x 45.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1070 x 688 x 218

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    945 x 218

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    11.5

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    11.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

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