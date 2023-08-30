We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Hom Bot VR5902LVM
All specs
-
Color
-
Red
-
Noise Level (dB)
-
60dB
-
External dimension
-
360 x 90 (mm)
-
Weight
-
3.2KG
-
Power Consumption
-
18W
-
Battery (fully charged)
-
DC 16.8V
-
Maximum Traveling Velocity
-
350 mm / sec
-
Use time (1 time charging)
-
Approximate 75 min based on general floor surface
-
Charging time
-
3 hour
-
Obstacle detection function
-
Yes
-
Falling prevention function
-
Yes
-
Timer cleaning function
-
Yes
-
Error indication function
-
Yes
-
Automatic, manual charging function
-
Yes
-
Dry mop function - wiping (option)
-
Yes
-
Edge cleaning function
-
Yes
-
Voice announcement function
-
Yes
-
Map building function
-
Yes
-
Spot cleaning function
-
Yes
-
Spatial expansion cleaning function
-
Yes
-
Zigzag cleaning function
-
Yes
-
External dimension
-
204 x 158 x 125 (mm)
-
Rating
-
AC 220V 60 Hz
-
Output voltage / current
-
17.1V / 1.1A
-
Power consumption
-
23W
-
Changing battery
-
Lithium ion Polymer Battery
-
Nominal voltage
-
14.8V/1900mAh
