About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Hom Bot VR5902LVM

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Hom Bot VR5902LVM

Hom Bot VR5902LVM

LG Hom Bot VR5902LVM

Print

All specs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Color

Red

Noise Level (dB)

60dB

ROBOTIC CLEANER SPECIFICATION

External dimension

360 x 90 (mm)

Weight

3.2KG

Power Consumption

18W

Battery (fully charged)

DC 16.8V

Maximum Traveling Velocity

350 mm / sec

Use time (1 time charging)

Approximate 75 min based on general floor surface

Charging time

3 hour

Obstacle detection function

Yes

Falling prevention function

Yes

Timer cleaning function

Yes

Error indication function

Yes

Automatic, manual charging function

Yes

Dry mop function - wiping (option)

Yes

Edge cleaning function

Yes

Voice announcement function

Yes

Map building function

Yes

Spot cleaning function

Yes

Spatial expansion cleaning function

Yes

Zigzag cleaning function

Yes

HOME STATION

External dimension

204 x 158 x 125 (mm)

Rating

AC 220V 60 Hz

Output voltage / current

17.1V / 1.1A

Power consumption

23W

BATTERY

Changing battery

Lithium ion Polymer Battery

Nominal voltage

14.8V/1900mAh

What people are saying