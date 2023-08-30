About Cookies on This Site

LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in White

TD-H10VWD

LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in White

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving, Convenience and Healthy Drying.﻿
Energy Saving for Peace of Mind
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Energy Saving for Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.
A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A+++-10% Energy Efficiency*

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides an option to save either energy or time depending on your lifestyle.

*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)

Auto Cleans, Always Performs

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto Cleans, Always Performs

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Gentle Care™

More Allergy Care for Better Health

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.
*Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Dual Filter

Dual Filter

 

Keeps Clothes Clean

A Dual Filter assists drying performance by filtering out lint.

 

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Fabric Protection

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Low temperature heat pump technology reduces shrinkage and takes gentle care of delicate garments.

Auto Cleans, Always Performs

Sensor Dry

Facilitates Drying Performance

The unit's moisture sensor and temperature sensor automatically detect the levels to set the optimal drying time. It save your clothes from the excessive heat damage.

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

Perfectly Synchronized with ThinQ™

From setting the proper drying cycle, to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy interaction and access to the latest innovations.

Smart Pairing

The dryer can receive cycle information from your LG washer (Wi-Fi) and automatically sets a proper dryer cycle to give your clothes the protection they deserve.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new drying programs such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles.

Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots most minor issues before they become bigger ones.
Twin Care

Twin Care

Discover LG's Twin Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save your time and space.

Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered glass with boosted durability was utilized to give an elegant look that lasts.
Comparison Table
Features TD-H90VWD TD-C8066S TD-H90VBD
TD-H90VWD
Energy Saving, Capable Drying
TD-C8066S
8kg, Condenser Dryer
TD-H90VBD
Energy Saving, Capable Drying
Capacity 9kg 8kg 9kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 600 × 850 × 690 mm 600 x 850 x 640 mm 600 x 850 x 690 mm
AI Direct Drive™ No No No
6 Motion No No No
Eco Hybrid™ Yes No Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes
All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084739452

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

Weight (kg)

56.0

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Inverter Motor

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

No

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

PROGRAMS

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Jeans

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Dry

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

