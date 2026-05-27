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8kg Front Load Washing Machine in Onxy Black

8kg Front Load Washing Machine in Onxy Black

FB1208S50
Front view of 8kg Front Load Washing Machine in Onxy Black FB1208S50
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LG 8kg Front Load Washing Machine in Onxy Black, FB1208S50
Front view of 8kg Front Load Washing Machine in Onxy Black FB1208S50
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LG 8kg Front Load Washing Machine in Onxy Black, FB1208S50

Key Features

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion
  • Steam
  • Allergy Care
  • ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
  • Smart Diagnosis
More
It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully Designed for Laundry Care

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Sleek design

Elevate your laundry interior

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Steam

Steam-powered allergen reduction

INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR 10 YEAR WARRANTY

Inverter Direct Drive

10 year parts warranty*

*10-year warranty applies to the Direct Drive motor only.

Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces

Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look. 

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion

Smart Motions for a Better Clean

Powered by the LG Inverter Direct Drive motor, 6 Motion uses a combination of specialised wash motions to gently yet thoroughly clean your clothes for improved washing results.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam-powered allergen reduction

LG Steam gives clothes a deep clean, reducing dust mites and elevating comfort.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub Clean

Simple Tub Cleaning Solutions

Keep your washer fresh with a single touch. The Tub Clean function thoroughly washes and helps dry the tub, door, and gasket to maintain hygiene with ease.

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Smart Diagnosis

Effortless Error Detection

Smart Diagnosis helps you stay in control and quickly detecting washer issues.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

Inverter Direct Drive

10 Year Parts Warranty

Enjoy lasting peace of mind with a 10-year warranty

on the Inverter Direct Drive Motor.

*10-year warranty applies to the Direct Drive motor only.

Elevate your laundry space with a clean and sophisticated design

  • Product image
  • Product image
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*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What does steam do in a washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam+™ technology effectively tackles both allergens and wrinkles. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites. Wrinkle Care re-applies steam after the spin cycle to reduce wrinkles by 30%, leaving fabrics crisp and clean.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. However, with a smart LG Washing Machine, you can simply load in your washing and let your appliance do the hard work. AI technology built into LG Washing Machines is clever enough to analyse your laundry and automatically select the most appropriate cycle based on the quantity and characteristics of your clothing.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).

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