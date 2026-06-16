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9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy

9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy

FB1209S5W
Front view of 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
Front view of 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W
LG 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White Glossy, FB1209S5W

Key Features

  • Inverter DD
  • 6 Motion
  • Steam
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Allergy Care
  • ThinQ (Wifi)
More
'It's showing the interior cut of the refrigerator

'It's showing the interior cut of the refrigerator

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

Tailored to fabric type

There is a washing machine motor and a 10-year warranty

10-year warranty

Reliability guaranteed

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

Motion combinations tailored to fabric type

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

ThinQ®

Life simplified with easy control

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ® app allows connectivity with your washer like never before. Start your wash cycle with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ® app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What does steam do in a washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam+™ technology effectively tackles both allergens and wrinkles. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites. Wrinkle Care re-applies steam after the spin cycle to reduce wrinkles by 30%, leaving fabrics crisp and clean.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. However, with a smart LG Washing Machine, you can simply load in your washing and let your appliance do the hard work. AI technology built into LG Washing Machines is clever enough to analyse your laundry and automatically select the most appropriate cycle based on the quantity and characteristics of your clothing.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).

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