We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower®
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
A Tower of Laundry Innovation
Space-saving
Fits small spaces neatly
Easy-reach control panel
No bending or stepping up
Fabric care
AI tech for load & fabric
Time-saving
Wash and dry in 1 hour
LG WashTower®
The all-in-one stacked Washer and Dryer comes in a single stacked footprint to save space.
WashTower® is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.
Compact size with easy-reach center control panel
Compare with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.
*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.
Choose the WashTower® that fits your space
Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washers, while the smaller model is perfect for limited spaces.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%). Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
Allergy Care
Reduce live house dust mites
Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG Allergy Care cycle reduces live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
An energy-saving way to dry
The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
An energy-saving way to dry
The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Efficient maintenance
The LG ThinQ® app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. You can also get smart notifications and download the cycles you like.
Smart connectivity
The LG ThinQ® app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.
Voice-assisted control
Tell you washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
WashTower® installation guide
WashTower® is a one-unit set which fits your space optimally.
Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure
Measurement guide
Before installation, please check the below guide and watch the installation video by clicking the "+" button.
Washing machine size 600 mm wide length 1655 mm, side view space margin 10 cm, washing machine cross section 66 cm, cross section + door 118 cm, front view upper space margin 2.5 cm, both side space margin 2.5
1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance
2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance
Parts & kits
See what parts are included.
Detailed images of parts and kits
Q.
Does the LG WashTower® have one plug?
A.
The LG WashTower® has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.
Q.
If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?
A.
The LG WashTower® is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Q.
Does the LG WashTower® offer a different warranty?
A.
The LG WashTower® is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Q.
What is “Smart Pairing”?
A.
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
Q.
Is this a stack model?
A.
The LG WashTower® is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.
Q.
Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?
A.
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
Q.
Is this machine a vent or ventless type?
A.
This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
14
CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x1655x660
FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - ezDispense
No
FEATURES (WASHER) - Steam
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER) - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All specs
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Washer)
Nature Beige
Body Color (Dryer)
Navy
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
14
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES (WASHER)
Type
Front Load Washer
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Drum Light
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
FEATURES (DRYER)
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
AI Sensor Dry
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Drum Light
Yes
Dual Dry
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Inverter DirectDrive
No
LoadSense
Yes
Reversible Door
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
Cotton
Yes
AI Wash
No
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Drain+Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
No
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
Intensive 60
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Speed14
No
Sportswear
No
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
Cotton
Yes
AI Dry
No
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Bedding Refresh
No
Bulky Item
No
Cool Air
No
Cotton +
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
No
Jeans
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Dry
Yes
Rack Dry
No
Refresh
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sportswear
No
Steam Drum Care
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
No
Warm Air
No
Wool
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Cloud Cycle
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x1655x660
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
600
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1180
Weight (kg)
128.0
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096808092
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Objet Platinum Care+
LG Objet premium support: priority assistance, expert help, and tailored solutions.
Find locally
Recommended Product