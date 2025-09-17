Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
9/5kg Inverter Direct Drive, Front Load Washer Dryer in Middle Black

FB1209R5M
Key Features

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Steam
  • Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
  • Stainless Steel Drum
  • Load Sense
More
It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Removable top cover

Styled for limited spaces

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

Tailored to fabric type

There is a washing machine motor and an INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR 10 YEAR WARRANTY logo.

10-year warranty

Reliability guaranteed

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces

Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

ThinQ™

 

Life simplified with easy control

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

