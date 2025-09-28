Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
ห้องนั่งเล่นสุดหรูในอพาร์ตเมนต์เพนต์เฮาส์ มองเห็นวิวเมืองที่สวยงามนอกหน้าต่าง มีผู้ชายนั่งอยู่บนโซฟาและกำลังดูเนื้อหาบนทีวีแบบติดตั้งบนผนัง

ทีวีสำหรับไลฟ์สไตล์แบบไหนที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด

ไม่ว่าคุณจะมีไลฟ์สไตล์แบบไหน ก็จะมี LG TV ที่เหมาะกับคุณ ตั้งแต่การเพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหาคุณภาพสูงอย่างภาพยนตร์ เกม และกีฬา ไปจนถึงทีวีที่เป็นผลงานดีไซน์อันสมบูรณ์แบบ ค้นพบทีวี LG ที่เหมาะกับคุณ

วิธีสร้างประสบการณ์การรับชมกีฬาที่เยี่ยมที่สุด

กีฬาเป็นกิจกรรมที่มีความเร็วสูง คุณจึงต้องการทีวีที่แสดงการเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างราบรื่น ปราศจากภาพเบลอ พร้อมด้วยหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ที่จะทำให้คุณอินไปกับจังหวะสำคัญได้อย่างเต็มที่ และช่วยอัปเดตเกี่ยวกับทีมโปรดและสถิติเพื่อไม่ให้คุณตกข่าว

ดูสนุกสมจริงแบบจัดเต็ม เลือก LG TV

ภาพแสดงการเปรียบเทียบภาพจากการแข่งขันเบสบอลแบบเคียงข้างกัน ซีกหนึ่งระบุว่า "Conventional (ทั่วไป)" ซึ่งมีภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหวจำนวนมากรอบไม้เบสบอลและลูกเบสบอล ส่วนอีกซีกหนึ่งระบุว่า "LG OLED evo" ซึ่งสามารถจับภาพการเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบโดยไม่เกิดภาพเบลอ

ClearMR ได้รับการรับรองโดย VESA

LG OLED evo เป็นจอแสดงผลที่มี VESA Certified ClearMR ซึ่งช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าแม้ในฉากที่มีการเคลื่อนไหวรวดเร็ว ภาพทุกภาพก็ยังคงคมชัดและชัดเจนโดยไม่มีพิกเซลที่เบลอ⁴

สมจริงจัดเต็มในขนาดมหึมา

ทีวี LG Ultra Big ให้รับชมแบบสมจริงได้ในหลากหลายขนาด สูงสุดถึง 100 นิ้ว

ครอบครัวหนึ่งมารวมตัวกันหน้า LG Ultra Big TV เพื่อชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลอันน่าตื่นเต้นบนจอขนาดใหญ่

ไม่พลาดช่วงเวลาแห่งกีฬา ใช้ LG AI TV

Sports Portal

ตั้งค่าหน้าโฮมเพจสำหรับกีฬาเฉพาะคุณ เข้าถึงแอปสตรีมมิ่งกีฬาและคลิปไฮไลท์จาก YouTube ได้อย่างง่ายดาย และเกมการถ่ายทอดสด ตารางคะแนนลีก และการแข่งขันของทีมโปรดของคุณ ทั้งหมดนี้จะรวมอยู่บนหน้าจอเดียว² ⁵

UI ของหน้า Sports Portal แสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้สามารถลงทะเบียนทีมของตนเองได้ และแสดงวิธีจัดระเบียบเนื้อหาให้สะดวกใช้ เหมาะสำหรับแฟนกีฬามากยิ่งขึ้น

Sports Notification

ลงทะเบียนทีมโปรดแล้วรับ Sports Notification (การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา) เพื่อให้คุณได้รับข้อมูลล่าสุด ตั้งแต่ผลการแข่งขันไปจนถึงวิดีโอไฮไลท์ของเกมการแข่งขัน

ภาพแสดง Sports Notification ซึ่งเป็นการเตือนว่าการแข่งขันเกมลีกกำลังจะเริ่มขึ้น นอกจากนี้ ปุ่ม CTA ก็จะปรากฏขึ้นด้วย ได้แก่ "รับชมสด", "รับชมบนแอป", และ "ไม่ต้องเตือน"

สนุกให้เต็มที่ ใช้หลายหน้าจอได้ด้วย Multi view

ใช้งานทีวีของให้ได้ประโยชน์สูงสุดด้วย Multi View โดยสะท้อนหน้าจออุปกรณ์ของคุณผ่าน Google Cast และ AirPlay และแบ่งหน้าจอของคุณออกเป็นสองมุมมองแยกกันเพื่อความบันเทิงหลายหน้าจอที่ราบรื่น⁶

ภาพแสดงให้เห็นบุคคลหนึ่งกำลังถือโทรศัพท์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น บนหน้าจอมีไอคอนกำลังส่งสัญญาณ แสดงว่าหน้าจอโทรศัพท์กำลังถูกสะท้อนไปยังทีวี บนหน้าจอทีวีมีการแข่งขันบาสเกตบอล และอีกด้านหนึ่งคือหน้าจอที่ถูกสะท้อนจากโทรศัพท์ ซึ่งแสดงถึงสถิติของผู้เล่น

ค้นพบทีวีที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับชมกีฬา

เปรียบเทียบคุณลักษณะเคียงข้างกันได้อย่างง่ายๆ เพื่อเลือกทีวีที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG OLED G5
OLED G5
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG OLED C5
OLED C5
ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ LG QNED85
QNED86
จอแสดงผลLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
ขนาดขนาดใหญ่ 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”)ขนาดใหญ่ 83” (83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”)ขนาดใหญ่ 100” (100”, 75”, 65”, 55”)
การเคลื่อนไหวClearMR 10000, TruMotionClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
โปรเซสเซอร์โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 11 AI Gen2โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI Gen8โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI Gen2
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

¹คุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและขนาดหน้าจอ โปรดดูข้อมูลจำเพาะโดยละเอียดในแต่ละหน้าผลิตภัณฑ์

 

²ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

 

³การรองรับคุณลักษณะบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ

 

⁴ClearMR เป็นโปรแกรมการรับรองของ VESA ที่ใช้ประเมินประสิทธิภาพการลดภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหวของจอแสดงผล 

  การรองรับคุณลักษณะนี้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น โดย ClearMR 10000: ได้รับการรับรองสำหรับ LG OLED G5 (83, 77, 65, 55 นิ้ว) 

  ClearMR 9000: ได้รับการรับรองสำหรับ LG OLED M5 (83, 77, 65 นิ้ว), LG OLED G5 (48 นิ้ว), LG OLED C5

 

⁵เนื้อหาที่มีให้บริการ (รวมถึงช่องกีฬา) และแอป อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามลีก ประเทศ และภูมิภาค ต้องสมัครใช้งานแบบสมาชิกสำหรับแต่ละแอปกีฬาและบริการที่เกี่ยวข้องแยกกัน

 

⁶การตั้งค่าภาพและเสียงบนทั้งสองหน้าจอจะเหมือนกัน 

  Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ 

  รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Cast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา