Siyah bir arka planın önünde duran LG NanoCell TV. Canlı gökyüzünün yansıdığı su ile dağ manzarasının arasında giden bir arabayı gösteren TV.

Sadece Büyük Değil.Olağanüstü.

Daha küçük bir ekranla elde edemeyeceğiniz büyüleyici bir deneyimi keşfedin.

NanocCell

Devasa Bir Ekranda Saf Renklerin Keyfini Çıkarın.

LG NanoCell, Nano teknolojisiyle daha detaylı ve hassas renkler sağlar. Devasa 75 ve 86 inç ekranlara sahip çeşitli modellerin sunduğu 4K ve 8K kalitesi ile daha gerçekçi görüntüler elde edin ve saf renkleri keşfedin.

75 inçlik bir LG NanoCell TV, karanlık bir alanda 86 inçlik ultra geniş bir LG NanoCell TV'nin tam önünde durur. Ekranlarda bir zebranın yüzü yakın plandan gösterilir.

Size Uygun Televizyonu Bulmak Için Genişletin.

Table Caption
Özellikler NANO86 NANO81 NANO75
Ekranın altından yeşil ve sarı küçük toplar fırlayan Nano86.
Oyun için bütçe dostu NanoCell TV
Ekranın altından mavi ve yeşil küçük toplar fırlayan Nano81.
Her yönüyle mükemmel bir NanoCell TV
Ekranın altından mor ve mavi küçük toplar fırlayan Nano75.
En erişilebilir NanoCell TV'miz
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
Platform webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
Satiş Noktalari Satiş Noktalari Satiş Noktalari
Ahşap döşemelerle çevrili pembe bir duvara monte edilmiş geniş düz ekran TV. Ekranda yemyeşil bir orman gösterilir.

Geniş Ekranın Yaşam Alanınıza Nasıl Sığdığını Görün.

Size en uygun ekran boyutunun hangisi olduğundan emin değil misiniz? Gerçek ürün boyutunu görmek ve yaşam alanınız için en uygun TV'nin hangisi olduğunu keşfetmek için odanızın boyutlarını LG TV Simülasyonuna girmeniz yeterlidir.

Geniş Ekranın Yaşam Alanınıza Nasıl Sığdığını Görün. Hemen Deneyin

*Bu hizmet yılın ikinci yarısında satışa sunulacaktır.

OLED, QNED Veya NanoCell Ultra Geniş TV'nizi Seçin.

Gerçek 8K Kendinden Aydınlatmalı OLED

88, 83, 77 inç ekran

OLED

OLED

QNED Mini LED

65, 75 inç ekran

QNED

NanoCell

86, 75 inç ekran

NanoCell