Chiller

LG Soğutucu, büyük binalar ve tesisler için etkin soğutma sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Faaliyet gösterdiğiniz tesis için ideal, güçlü hava soğutma çözümlerini keşfedin.

Chiller_01

Soğutma Grubu

En büyük binalar ve tesisler için bile etkili soğutma sağlamak üzere tasarlanan LG'nin soğutulmuş su merkezi klima çözümleri, enerji santralleri ve fabrikalar gibi endüstriyel tesisler ile bölge soğutması için idealdir.

Santrifüj Soğutma Grubu

SANTRİFÜJLÜ

Chiller_02_01

YAĞSIZ SANTRİFÜJLÜ

Chiller_02_02

MODÜLER

Chiller_02_03

VİDALI & KAYDIRMA Grubu

SU SOĞUTMALI VİDALI

Chiller_03_01

HAVA SOĞUTMALI VİDALI

Chiller_03_02

HAVA SOĞUTMALI İNVERTER SCROLL

Chiller_03_03

Absorpsiyonlu Soğutma Grubu

DOĞRUDAN ATEŞLEMELİ TİP

Chiller_04_01

SICAK SU TİPİ

Chiller_04_02

BUHARLI TİP

Chiller_04_03

ISI POMPASI

SANTRİFÜJLÜ

Santrifüj Isı pompası

ABSORBSİYONLU

Absorbsiyonlu Isı Pompası

SU SOĞUTMALI VİDALI

Su Soğutmalı Vidalı Kompresörlü Isı Pompası

HAVA SOĞUTMALI VİDALI

Hava Soğutmalı Vidalı Isı Pompası

HAVA SOĞUTMALI SCROLL

Hava Soğutmalı Screw Isı Pompası

JEOTERMAL ISI POMPASI

VİDALI

Su Soğutmalı Vidalı JeoTermalIsı Pompası

BUZ TERMAL DEPOLAMALI SOĞUTUCU

SANTRİFÜJLÜ

Buz Depolama Santrifüj Chiller

VİDALI

Buz Depolama Vidalı Chiller

HAVA SOĞUTMALI İNVERTER SCROLL

Buz Depolama Hava Soğutmalı Scroll Chiller