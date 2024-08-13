About Cookies on This Site

Profesyonel Ekranlar

LG Profesyonel Ekranlar; Standart, Videowall, OLED, İnteraktif, Özel Tasarım ve Yüksek Parlaklıklı Ekranlardan oluşan geniş bir ürün çeşitliliği içerir.

Standart Ekranlar

Videowall Ekranlar

Özel Ekranlar

OLED Ekranlar

İnteraktif Ekranlar

Yüksek Parlaklıklı Ekranlar

Digital Signage

LG Digital Signage deneyimini yaşayın ve satışlarınızı artırın. LG Digital Signage ile işletmenize beklenmedik faydalar sağlayın.

Standart

Video Wall

Özel

OLED

Standart

LG Standart Ekranlar ile ticari fırsatlarınızı en üst düzeye çıkarın.

Standart Daha Fazla Bilgi
Video Wall

LG'nin neredeyse kusursuz video wall çözümleri çeşitli görüntü biçimlerini mümkün kılmaktadır. Kolaylıkla uzatılarak etkili bir çekim merkezi oluşturmanızı sağlar.

Video Wall Daha Fazla Bilgi
Özel

Ticari ortamın özel gereksinimleri için tasarlanmış etkili ve eğlenceli LG Özel Ekranları deneyimini yaşayın.

Özel Daha Fazla Bilgi