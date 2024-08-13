We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Buz Depolama Özellikli Hava Soğutmalı Inventer Kompresörlü Chiller
LG Buz Depolama özellikli hava soğutmalı scroll chillerin özelliği gece boyunca depolamış olduğu buzu eriterek iç ortamı soğutur.
Twin All Inverter Kompresör
Twin All Inverter Compressor, 15Hz'den 120Hz'e kadar geniş çalışma aralığı sağlar.
HiPOR™ Applied
HiPOR ™ teknolojisi, yağı doğrudan kompresöre geri döndürerek kompresör verimliliğini artırır.
500 M'Ye Kadar Uzaktan Kumanda Işlevi
HMI denetleyicisini ayrı olarak kurmak ve kontrol odasında chiller'i kontrol etmek mümkündür.
* Buz Termal Depolama tipi sadece özel siparişlerde üretilebilir.