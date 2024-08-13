About Cookies on This Site

Buz Depolama Özellikli Hava Soğutmalı Inventer Kompresörlü Chiller

LG Buz Depolama özellikli hava soğutmalı scroll chillerin özelliği gece boyunca depolamış olduğu buzu eriterek iç ortamı soğutur.

 

Özellikler Serisi
Özellikler
Buz Termal Depolama Sistemi, gece boyunca üretilen donmuş buzu eriterek iç mekanı soğutan bir teknolojidir. Bu, optimum bir sistem oluşturmak için hava soğutmalı inverter scroll soğutucu ile birleştirilebilir.

 

Dondurucuyu gece çalıştırır, buzu dondurur, ısı depolama tankında depolar ve gündüzleri de eriterek binayı soğutur. Gece saatlerinde düşük maliyetli enerji kullandığı için işletme maliyeti azalır ve yaz aylarında oluşan elektrik yükü sorunu ile rahatlıkla baş edebilir.

 

Twin All Inverter Kompresör

Twin All Inverter Compressor, 15Hz'den 120Hz'e kadar geniş çalışma aralığı sağlar.

HiPOR™ Applied

HiPOR ™ teknolojisi, yağı doğrudan kompresöre geri döndürerek kompresör verimliliğini artırır.

Geliştirilmiş Isıtma Performansı

Buhar Enjeksiyonu teknolojisi, dış ortam sıcaklığı düşük olsa bile optimum soğutucu akışkan akış oranını kontrol ederek verimli ısıtma işlemi sağlar.

Modüler Tasarım

Modüler tasarım, alana göre esnek kurulum ve rahat kontrol sağlar.

Kararlı Kontrol

Inverter kontrol teknolojisi, çıkış suyu sıcaklığının kararlı kontrolünü sağlar.

Çevre Dostu Soğutucu Akışkan

R410A, sıfır ozon tüketme potansiyeline sahip, yüksek verimli, çevre dostu bir soğutucudur.

500 M'Ye Kadar Uzaktan Kumanda Işlevi

HMI denetleyicisini ayrı olarak kurmak ve kontrol odasında chiller'i kontrol etmek mümkündür.

Optimize Edilmiş Merkezi Kontrol

ACP ve AC Smart gibi kontrol çözümleri, kolay izlemeyi mümkün kılar ve uzaktan kumandanın çeşitli HVAC modellerini her yerde yönetmesine izin verir.

* Buz Termal Depolama tipi sadece özel siparişlerde üretilebilir.

