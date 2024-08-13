About Cookies on This Site

İç Mekan LED

LG İç Mekan LED Ekranları sunduğu sonsuz kontrast ve mükemmel parlaklık, en ince ayrıntılarla ekranda izleyicilere büyüleyici bir deneyim yaşatır.

Iç Mekan LED

Çeşitli iç mekan uygulamaları için süper ince aralıktan standart iç mekan aralığına kadar tam model serisi.

LG LED Ekran Ile Alanınızı Yeniden Tanımlayın

Üstün resim kalitesi ve birinci sınıf güvenilirliği ile müşteri deneyimini zenginleştirin.

LG LED Ekran Ile Alanınızı Yeniden Tanımlayın Daha Fazla Bilgi

Ürün

Optimum Kablosuz LED

130" Hepsi Bir Arada LED Ekran

LED Sinema

Premium İnce Aralık

Renkli Şeffaf LED Film

LAS İnce aralık

LAS Standart

LAE Standart

LAE Standart-Q

LAC Kavisli

Optimum Kablosuz LED

Rakipsiz görüntü kalitesi ve optimum kablosuz tasarım ile iş ortamının olanaklarını artırın.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_00_M03_LED-Screen_1562047838291

130" Hepsi Bir Arada LED Ekran

LG’nin HDR10 ve büyüleyici Yüzey Sesi ile desteklenen üstün görüntü kalitesine sahip 130" Hepsi Bir Arada LED Ekranı, sorunsuz ve akıllı toplantı odası ortamları oluşturmak için idealdir.

130" Hepsi Bir Arada LED Ekran Daha Fazla Bilgi

LED Sinema

LED Sinema'nın sunduğu sonsuz kontrast ve mükemmel parlaklık, en ince ayrıntıları bile ekrana taşıyarak izleyicilere büyüleyici bir deneyim yaşatır.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_01_M01_Premium-Fine-pitch_D

Premium Ince Aralık

Detaylı renk ve süper kontrasta sahip olan LG Premium İnce aralık serisi tasarım özgürlüğü sayesinde içeriğe hayat veriyor.

Premium Ince Aralık Daha Fazla Bilgi
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_02_M02_Color-Transparent-LED-Film_D

Renkli Şeffaf LED Film

LG Renkli Şeffaf LED Film, şeffaf yapısıyla renovasyonda yeni bir seviyedir. Üstün şeffaflığı, yapıştırıldığı cam yüzeyi veya pencereyi canlı renklerle dolu mistik bir güzelliğe dönüştürür.

Renkli Şeffaf LED Film Daha Fazla Bilgi

LAS Ince Aralık

LAS İnce aralık serisi, 16:9 çerçeve oranına sahip ünite kasası, hafif kabin tasarımı ve kolay kurulum ve bakım için önden servis imkanı sunar.

LAS Ince Aralık Daha Fazla Bilgi
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_04_M03_Large-Format_D

LAS Standart

LAS Standart serisi sadece sabit kurulum için değil, aynı zamanda kiralama, sahneleme, geniş mekan ve etkinlik uygulamaları için de tasarlanmıştır. Montajı kolaylaştırmak için hızlı kilitleme sistemiyle donatılmış manyetik takılabilir ünite kasalarına sahiptir.

LAS Standart Daha Fazla Bilgi
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_05_M02_Standard_D

LAE Standart

LAE Standart serisi makul ve çok yönlü performans sunar. Kolay montaj ve bakım için çeşitli yaratıcı ve kullanıcı dostu tasarımlarda mevcuttur.

LAE Standart Daha Fazla Bilgi

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_06_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_D

LAE-Q Standart

LAE-Q Standart serisi, kolay ve kusursuz ekran kurulumu sağlayan hassas işlenmiş alüminyum döküm çerçeveler ile çeşitli iç mekan kurulumları için uygundur.

LAE-Q Standart Daha Fazla Bilgi

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_07_M01_Curved_D

LAC Kavisli

LAC Kavisli serisi hem içbükey hem de dışbükey kavisli formatları destekler. Son derece esnek, ultra ince, süper hafiftir ve tam siyah LED’e sahiptir.

LAC Kavisli Daha Fazla Bilgi
LG C-Display+ Müşteri Uygulaması

Referans çantası, OLED/LED/Video Wall konfigüratörü, kılavuz ve satış noktası iletişim bilgileri ile birlikte referanslar içeren en son üretim bilgilerini bulun.

LG C-Display+ Müşteri Uygulaması Web Uygulamamızı Ziyaret Edin LG C-Display+ Müşteri Uygulaması Uygulama İndirme Sayfasına Gidin