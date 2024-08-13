About Cookies on This Site

LAS Standard

Yüksek görüntü kalitesine sahip LG LAS Standart iç mekan ekranları, mobilitesi yüksek ekran çözümleri arayan işletmeler için ideal monitör seçenekleri sunuyor.

LAS Standart

LAS Standart serisi sadece sabit kurulum için değil, aynı zamanda kiralama, sahneleme, geniş mekan ve etkinlik uygulamaları için de tasarlanmıştır. Montajı kolaylaştırmak için hızlı kilitleme sistemiyle donatılmış manyetik takılabilir ünite kasalarına sahiptir.

D03_ID-LAS-Standard-01-Fast-Installation-and-Teardown_1554427810886

Hızlı Montaj ve Sökme

LED ünite kasaları kolay montaj için mıknatıslarla tutturulur. Dahası, üst ve yanlardaki kilitleme kolları, tek kişinin bile kasaları kolaylıkla monte etmesini ve sökmesini mümkün kılıyor.

D04_ID-LAS-Standard-02-Front-Module-Removal_1554427850658

Ön Modülün Sökülmesi

Manyetik alet kullanarak LED modülü kolayca çıkarılabilir.

D05_ID-LAS-Standard-03-Easy-Maintenance_1554427891902

Kolay Bakım

Ürünün arkasındaki orta muhafaza, bileşenlerin bakımını kolaylaştıran bir güç kaynağı modülü, alıcı kartı ve hub kartı içerir.

D06_ID-LAS-Standard-04-Simple-Status-Check_1554427929536

Basit Durum Kontrolü

Ünite kasasının dışındaki durum düğmesiyle (kırmızı ve yeşil renklerde değişir) güç ve sinyal durumunu kolaylıkla kontrol edebilirsiniz. Bu düğme test modellerini gösterir ve kaynağı bağlama gereksinimini ortadan kaldırır.

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLAS025DB4-VLAS025DB7-VLAS039DB4-VLAS039DB7-V
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)2.502.503.903.90
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)200 x 200200 x 200128 x 128128 x 128
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)7.0/28.07.0/28.07.0/28.07.0/28.0
Servis erişimiÖnÖnÖnÖn
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)1,0001,0001,0001,000
Renk Sıcaklığı3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160º/140º160º/140º160º/140º160º/140º
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği97％97％97％97％
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı8,000:18,000:18,000:18,000:1
İşleme Derinliği (bit)16161616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)95/18895/18895/18895/188
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)750750750750
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		80,00080,00080,00080,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH