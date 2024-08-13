We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LAS Standart
LAS Standart serisi sadece sabit kurulum için değil, aynı zamanda kiralama, sahneleme, geniş mekan ve etkinlik uygulamaları için de tasarlanmıştır. Montajı kolaylaştırmak için hızlı kilitleme sistemiyle donatılmış manyetik takılabilir ünite kasalarına sahiptir.