Santrifüjlü Isı Pompası
LG Santrifüjlü Isı Pompası, ısı kaynağı olarak kullanılmayan enerjiden faydalanan benzersiz ve ekonomik bir çözümdür.
Çeşitli Sahalarda Uygulanabilir
Endüstriyel sahalar ve pis su arıtma tesisi gibi çeşitli sahalarda sıcak su üretimi mümkündür. Sert koşullar altında bile dengeli ve etkin kullanım sunmak üzere özel çözüm sunulur.