LG Santrifüjlü Isı Pompası, ısı kaynağı olarak kullanılmayan enerjiden faydalanan benzersiz ve ekonomik bir çözümdür.

Santrifüjlü Isı Pompası

Özellikler Serisi
Özellikler
Bizimle Iletişime Geçin
LG Isı Pompası Çözümü ile Kullanılmayan Enerjiden Isı Kaynağı Olarak Fayda Sağlanması

Bu sistem, enerji santralleri ve pis su arıtma tesisleri gibi yerlerden tahliye edilen atık ısı kaynağı, nehir suları ve yeraltı suyu gibi kullanılmayan enerjinin %70-80’ini kullanarak azami 80 ℃ yüksek sıcaklıkta su sağlayan bir sistemdir. Sistem, az miktarda enerjiyi kullanarak düşük sıcaklıktaki ısı enerjisini yüksek sıcaklıktaki ısı enerjisine çektiği için ekonomik şekilde enerjiden tasarruf sağlayabilir.

Çeşitli Sahalarda Uygulanabilir

Endüstriyel sahalar ve pis su arıtma tesisi gibi çeşitli sahalarda sıcak su üretimi mümkündür. Sert koşullar altında bile dengeli ve etkin kullanım sunmak üzere özel çözüm sunulur.

Ekonomik Enerji Tasarrufu Sistemi

Santrifüjlü Isı Pompası ile, fosil yakıta kıyasla işletme maliyetinin ％70'inden ve sera gazı emisyonlarının ％80'inden tasarruf edilebilir.

Yüksek Verimliliğe Sahip İki Kademeli Kompresör

Santrifüjlü Soğutucu, İki Kademeli Kompresör sayesinde yüksek verimlilik elde eder. Optimize edilmiş iki kademeli sıkıştırma çevrimi sayesinde, enerji verimliliği artmış ve önceki Tek Kademeli Santrifüjlü Soğutucu modellerinin aksine işletme masrafları azaltılmıştır.

Değişken Yayıcı

Düşük yük koşullarında daha geniş bir çalışma aralığı sağlar ve dengeli çalışma için tahliye gazından kaynaklı arızalanmaları önler.

Dengeli Çalışma

Mükemmel kısmi yük sistemi, yükler çok hafif olsa dahi masraflardan tasarruf sağlayabilir ve enerjiyi maksimize edebilir.

Optimize Edilmiş Merkezi Kontrol

ACP ve AC Smart gibi kontrol çözümleri, kolay izlenebilirliği ve herhangi bir yerde çeşitli HVAC modellerini yönetmek üzere uzaktan kontrol sağlar.

Optimize Edilmiş Merkezi Kontrol
Santrifüjlü Isı Pompası Serisi

Bizimle Iletişime Geçin

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

