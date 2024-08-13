About Cookies on This Site

Boylerli Isı Pompası

Akıllı kontrole sahip verimli su ısıtıcısı çözümü

THERMA V R32 Monobloc1

LG Inverter Boylerli Isı Pompası

Isı pompası teknolojisi ile LG'nin akıllı kontrolünü bir araya getiren enerji tasarruflu sıcak su çözümü.

Özellikler
Boylerli Isı Pompası nedir?

Çevre dostu enerji çözümlerine verilen önemin artmasıyla birlikte, LG ısı pompası enerjisinin %75’ini dışarıdaki havadan elde eder. Bu yenilenebilir enerji kaynağı; iki ısı eşanjörü, bir kondenser ve bir evaporatör kullanarak düşük sıcaklığı yüksek sıcaklığa dönüştürür.

What is a Heat Pump Water Heater?

Mükemmel Verimlilik

LG’nin yeni Inverter Boylerli Isı Pompası, yüksek verimli DUAL Inverter Kompresör sayesinde geleneksel elektrikli ısıtıcıya kıyasla %70’in üzerinde etkileyici bir enerji tasarrufu sağlar.

Excellent Efficiency

*EUt ortalama iklim koşulu altında günlük elektrik tüketimine ilişkin LG’nin kurum içi simülasyon verilerine dayanmaktadır. Yıllık elektrik tüketimi, genel eletrikli su ısıtıcısı (C sınıfı) kullanımına kıyasla 270L kapasiteli LG Inverter Boylerli Isı Pompası modeli kullanımında %74 daha düşüktür.

*270L kapasiteli modelin Performans Katsayısı (COP) 3.85’e (A++ Enerji sınıfı etiketi), 200 kapasiteli modelin ise 3.60’a (A+ Enerji sınıfı etiketi) ulaşır.

Powerful Heating Performance

Güçlü Isıtma Performans

DUAL Inverter Kompresör, %30 daha hızlı ısıtma süresi için turbo modunda gücü maksimum seviyeye çıkarır.

*Turbo modu, suyu ilk kullanımda otomatik moduna göre %30 daha hızlı ısıtır.

*Turbo mod, ısıtıcı mantığı optimizasyonlu Dual inverter Maks Hz çalışmasını temel alır. ABD FHR Standard Testi esas alınarak kurum içinde test edilmiştir.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

DUAL Inverter Kompresör

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™, geniş güç tasarrufu sağlayan çalışma aralığıyla enerji tasarrufu sağlar.

Low Noise Operation

Sessiz Çalışma

BLDC Motor ve DUAL Inverter Kompresör, gürültüyü 53dBA(ses gücü) seviyesine indirir.

Şık Tasarım

LG’nin benzersiz kare tasarımı ve lüks gümüş rengi, iç mekanlara mükemmel şıklık katıyor.

Stylish Design

Akıllı Kontrol

LG ThinQ akıllı telefon uygulaması ile kullanıcılar ısı pompasını kolayca kontrol edebilir ve izleyebilir. Mevcut su sıcaklığını kontrol edin, çalışma zamanlarını ayarlayın ve daha fazlasını kolayca gerçekleştirin.

Smart Control

Low Noise Operation

Çeşitli çalışma modları

LG Inverter Boylerli Isı Pompası, bir çok farklı koşullar için 4 farklı modda çalıştırılabilir.

Çeşitli çalışma modları Videonun Tamamını İzleyin

Heat Pump (Isı Pompası Modu)

Isı pompası özelliği ile suyu ısıtır.

Auto (Otomatik Modu)

Optimum performans için ısı pompasını ve ısıtma işlevlerini otomatik olarak kontrol eder.

Turbo (Turbo Modu)

Suyu hızlı bir şekilde ısıtmak için ısıtma fonksiyonunu güçlendirir.

Vacation (Tatil Modu)

Isıtma fonksiyonu kullanılmadığında enerji kaybını en aza indirir.

Esnek Kurulum Alanı

LG’nin yeni Inverter Boylerli Isı Pompası, lüks ve premium tasarımı sayesinde garaj, mutfak, çamaşır odası, banyo ve mekanınızdaki diğer tüm alanlara kuruluma uygundur.

Smart Control

Olağanüstü Dayanıklılık

10 Yıl Garanti

Kullanıcılar cihazın ana parçaları olan su tankı ve kompresörde 10 yıl garanti rahatlığının keyfini sürebilir. DUAL Inverter Kompresör, TUV Rheinland tarafından 10 yıl dayanıklılık onaylıdır. Ayrıca, su tankının seramik kaplaması Alman Seramik Standardı DIN 4753'e göre 10 yıl korozyona karşı dayanıklılık sunar.

Kolay kurulum ve bakım

Makinenin tek yönlü giriş ve çıkış boruları ve bağlantı kutusundaki kolay bağlanabilen kablolar sayesinde hızlı ve zahmetsiz kurulum sağlar. Ayrıca, LG ThinQ uygulaması kolay bakım için Servis Alarmı ve Otomatik Arıza Teşhis programları sunar.

Boylerli Isı Pompası Serisi

Water Heater Line Up

Satın Alma Talebi

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi almak için lütfen satın alma talebi oluşturun.

Satın Alma Talebi DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Katalog, Broşür ve Belge İndirme

