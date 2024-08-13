About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Özel Ürünler

Hastanelerde, hastaların verimli zaman geçirebilmelerini sağlayan LG özel televizyonlar, dokunmatik ekranlı özel sistemler ve Pro:Centric Otel Yönetim Çözümü içeren televizyon modelleri olarak iki sınıfta değerlendiriliyor. 55 inçe kadar ekran genişliği sunan erişebilir TV seçenekleri, hasta odasında kalmak durumundakilerin konforunu artırıyor.

Otel TV

Otel TV

TV Signage Otel TV

TV Signage Otel TV

Özel Ürünler

Özel Ürünler

Aksesuarlar

Aksesuarlar

Commercial-Special_20042019_D_V01

Özel

LG, insanların yaşamlarını iyileştirmek için tasarlanmış çok çeşitli Ticari TV'ler sunmaktadır.