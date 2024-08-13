Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Accessibility Help Banner

LG.com web erişilebilirliği

Herkes için eşit bir dijital ortam

Fiziksel veya çevresel sınırlamalara ya da koşullara bağlı olmaksızın herkesin sitemizi kolaylıkla kullanabilmesi gerektiğine inanıyoruz. LG.com’un web erişilebilirlik standartlarını sürdürmek amacıyla LWCAG adlı LG.com web erişilebilirlik standardı politikasını oluşturduk ve web erişilebilirliği sorunlarını sürekli izlemekteyiz.

Erişilebilirlik Yardımı

Bu kılavuz kullanıcıların LG.COM’u daha erişilebilir bir şekilde kullanmalarına yardımcı olmak için Windows, Web Tarayıcıları veya LG.COM tarafından sunulan erişilebilirlik özelliklerinin nasıl kullanılacağını açıklar. Fare kullanmak yerine klavye veya yardımcı teknolojiler kullanıyorsanız, lütfen ‘Klavye Kontrolleri’ sekmesini seçin. Çok iyi göremiyorsanız, lütfen ‘Görme Engelliler’ sekmesini seçin. Çok iyi duyamıyorsanız, lütfen 'İşitme Engelliler' sekmesini seçin.

Bu sekmede bulabilecekleriniz:

Bypass Bloklarını Kullan

LG.com'da olduğunuzda, klavyenizdeki Sekme tuşuna basın. “İçeriğe Geç” yazan bir bağlantı göreceksiniz. Doğrudan ana içeriğe gitmek için Enter tuşuna basın.

LG.com'da klavyenizdeki Sekme tuşuna iki kez basın. “Erişilebilirlik Yardımı Atla” yazan bir bağlantı görünecektir. Doğrudan erişilebilirlik yardımına gitmek için Enter tuşuna basın.

Tarih Seçiciyi Kullan

Destek sayfalarında, takvim simgeli bir girdi kutusuna odaklanıldığında takvim katmanı ekrana gelir. Takvim katmanında ileri geri hareket etmek için klavyenizde ok tuşlarına basın.

Bir önceki veya sonraki aya gitmek istiyorsanız, sayfa yukarı veya sayfa aşağı tuşuna basın.

Ayrıca Takvim Katmanı kullanmadan tarihi sayısal tuş kullanarak da girebilirsiniz.

Ürün teslimat tarihini seçerken, “Takvim” düğmesine tıkladığınızda takvim katmanı ekrana gelir. “Önceki ay” ve “Sonraki ay” düğmelerini kullanarak önceki veya sonraki aya geçiş yapabilirsiniz.

Kaydırıcıyı Kullan

Odağı kaydırıcıya ayarlamak için Sekme tuşuna basın ve kaydırıcı değerlerini ayarlamak için Ok tuşlarını kullanın.

Ekran Okuyucu Programını (JAWS veya NVDA) kullanırken, odağı kaydırıcıya ayarlamak için Tab tuşuna basın ve kaydırıcı değerlerini ayarlamak için Alt + Ok tuşlarını kullanın.

Uyarı Mesajı Çıktığında Odağı Taşıma

Bir eylemde bulunduğunuzda (Kaydol düğmesine basmak gibi) bir hata oluşursa, odak uyarıya taşınmadan bir uyarı mesajı işitirsiniz. Önceki girdi alanına geri gitmek için Shift+tab tuşlarını kullanabilirsiniz.

Odağı hatanın oluştuğu girdi alanına getirirseniz hata mesajını okuyabilirsiniz.

Zaman Sınırlaması Olmadan Kaydolma

Kayıt sırasında e-postanızı girdiğinizde 10 dakikalık bir doğrulama geri sayımı başlar. Bununla birlikte, doğrulama kodu girdi alanının yanında yer alan “Doğrulama Süresini Uzat” düğmesine dilediğiniz zaman erişebilirsiniz. “Doğrulama Süresini Uzat” düğmesine basmak doğrulama süresini 10 dakika uzatır.

In this section, you can find how to:

Yakınlaştırma İşlevi

LG.com, ekran 1280*1024 çözünürlükte %400 oranında yakınlaştırıldığında dahi sıfır bilgi kaybı olmasını sağlamak için çalışır.

Internet Explorer'da Yakınlaştırma İşlevi (versiyon 10.0 veya üzeri)

  1. Internet Explorer kullanıyorsanız, tarayıcı penceresinin üst kısmındaki menüye gidin ve 'Görünüm' butonuna tıklayın.

  2. Seçenekler listesinden 'Yakınlaştır' butonuna tıklayın. Bir yan menünün açıldığını göreceksiniz.

  3. Önceden tanımlanmış yakınlaştırma seviyesini seçin veya 'Özel' butonuna tıklayıp bir yakınlaştırma değeri girerek özel bir seviye belirtin.

Internet Explorer, metin boyutunun klavye kısayollarıyla değiştirilmesine de izin verir:

  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve + boyutu büyütün
  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve - boyutu küçültün
  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve 0 varsayılan boyuta geri dönün

Firefox'ta Yakınlaştırma İşlevi (Geçerli –1)

Firefox kullanıyorsanız, tarayıcı penceresinin üst kısmındaki menüye gidin ve 'Görüntüle' butonuna tıklayın.

Seçenekler listesinden 'Yakınlaştır' butonuna tıklayın. Bir yan menünün açıldığını göreceksiniz.

Metin boyutunu artırmak için 'Yakınlaştır' seçeneğini veya metin boyutunu azaltmak için 'Uzaklaştır' seçeneğini seçin.

Firefox, metin boyutunun klavye kısayollarıyla değiştirilmesine de izin verir:

  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve + boyutu büyütün
  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve - boyutu küçültün
  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve 0 varsayılan boyuta geri dönün

Chrome'da Yakınlaştırma İşlevi (Geçerli –1)

Chrome'u kullanıyorsanız, sağ üstteki Menü simgesini tıklayın.

Uzaklaştırmak için '-' işaretini tıklayın. Yakınlaştırmak için '+' dişaretini tıklayın.

Varsayılan boyuta dönmek için '% 100'ü tıklayın.

Chrome, metin boyutunun klavye kısayollarıyla değiştirilmesine de izin verir:

  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve + boyutu büyütün
  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve - boyutu küçültün
  • Ctrl tuşuna basın ve 0 varsayılan boyuta geri dönün

Windows'ta Yerleşik Büyütme Özelliği olan Büyüteç'i kullanın

Kontrol panelinde 'Erişim Kolaylığı'nı seçin.

'Erişim Kolaylığı Merkezi'ni seçin.

'Ortak araçlara hızlı erişim' başlığı altında, 'Büyüteç'i Başlat'ı tıklayın. Bu, geçerli kullanım için büyüteci başlatacaktır.

Büyüteç'i kullanırken aşağıdaki klavye kısayolları kullanılabilir.

  • Yakınlaştırmak için Windows ve + tuşlarına basın.
  • Uzaklaştırmak için Windows ve - tuşlarına basın.
  • 'Tam ekran' moduna geçmek için Ctrl, Alt ve F tuşlarına basın.
  • Masaüstünü tam ekran modunda önizlemek için Ctrl, Alt ve Boşluk tuşlarına basın.
  • 'Lens' moduna geçmek için Ctrl, Alt ve L tuşlarına basın.
  • Merceği yeniden boyutlandırmak için Ctrl, Alt ve R tuşlarına basın.
  • Yerleşik' moduna geçmek için Ctrl, Alt ve D tuşlarına basın.
  • Büyütme penceresindeki renkleri ters çevirmek için Ctrl, Alt ve I tuşlarına basın
  • Odağı seçilen yönde hareket ettirmek için Ctrl, Alt ve Ok tuşlarına basın.
  • Büyüteç'ten çıkmak için Windows tuşuna ve Esc tuşuna basın

Arka Plan ve Metin Renklerini Değiştirme

Microsoft Edge, Firefox veya Chrome kullanıyorsanız arka plan renklerini değiştirmek için bir eklenti veya uzantı yüklemeniz gerekir. Bir dizi erişilebilirlik eklentisine şuradan erişebilirsiniz:

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

Bu sekmede bulabilecekleriniz;

picture

Kontrol panelinde ‘Donanım ve Ses’i seçin.

picture

Sistem Ses Düzeyini Ayarla'yı seçin

picture

Sesi istenen seviyeye yükseltmek veya azaltmak için ses seviyesi kontrolünü kullanın.

Mobile Accessibility

At LG, we're committed to providing accessible products for our customers. See below for a list of features to help users who have impaired vision, hearing, or reduced dexterity.

In this section, you can find how to :

Vision Features

Font Size Adjustment

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

picture

Select ‘Visibility enhancements’ in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Select ‘Font size and style’ in 'Visibility enhancements'

picture

Adjust Font size.'.

Touch Zoom

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

Select 'Vision enhancements' in 'Accessibility'.

Select 'Magnification' in 'Vision enhancements'.

picture

Turn on 'Magnification shortcut' option.

TalkBack

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

Select 'Talk Back' in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Turn on 'Talk Back' option.

picture

Select 'Talk Back' detail setting options you want.

Screen Color Adjustment

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

Select 'Visibility enhancements' in 'Accessibility'.

Select 'Color Adjustment' in 'Visibility enhancements'.

picture

Turn on 'Color adjustment' option.

Select color tone option you want to change.

Hearing Features

Captions

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

Select ‘Hearing enhancements’ in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Select 'Caption preference' in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Select 'Caption size and style' in 'Caption preference'.

picture

Select 'Text size', 'Caption style'.

Flash Alert

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

Select 'Advanced settings' in 'Accessibility'.

Select 'Flash notification' in 'Advanced settings'.

picture

Turn on 'Camera flash notification' option in 'Flash notitificatiion'.

Mono Audio

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

Select 'Hearing enhancements' in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Turn on 'Mono audio' option in 'Hearing enhancements'.

Motor & Cognition Features

Touch Assistant

picture

Select the 'Accessibility' in 'Settings'.

Select 'Interaction and dexterity' in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Turn on 'Assistant menu' option in 'Interaction and dexterity'.

picture

Select the button floating in right side.

picture

Select the button for the action you want.

In this section, you can find how to :

Vision Features

Font Size Adjustment

picture

Select ‘Accessibility’ in 'Settings'.

picture

Select ‘Display & Text Size’ in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Select ‘Larger Text’ in 'Display & Text Size'.

picture

Adjust Font size.

Zoom

picture

Select ‘Accessibility’ in 'Settings'.

Select 'Zoom' in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Select the zooming method and zoom range.

VoiceOver

picture

Select ‘Accessibility’ in 'Settings'.

Select 'Voice Over' in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Adjust 'Speaking rate'.

Hearing Features

Captions

picture

Select ‘Accessibility’ in 'Settings'.

Select 'Subtitles & Captioning' in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Select ‘Style’ in 'Subtitles & Captioning'.

picture

Select the option you want.

Flash Alert

picture

Select ‘Accessibility’ in 'Settings'.

Select ‘Audio/Visual’ in 'Accessibility'.

Select ‘LED Flash for Alerts’ in 'Audio/Visual'.

picture

Select the option you want.

Mono Audio

picture

Select ‘Accessibility’ in 'Settings'.

Select ‘Audio/Visual’ in 'Accessibility'.

Select ‘Mono Audio’ in 'Audio/Visual'.

Motor & Cognition Features

Touch Assistant

picture

Select ‘Accessibility’ in 'Settings'.

Select ‘Touch’ in 'Accessibility'.

picture

Select ‘Touch Accommodations’ in Touch.

picture

Select the settings you want.

