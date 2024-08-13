Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Oyun Monitörleri
OLED Monitörler
Ultra Geniş Monitörler
UHD 4K & 5K
FHD & QHD
Ergonomik Monitörler
Smart Monitörler

LG'nin Geniş Monitör Çeşitlerini Keşfedin.

İdeal Monitörünüzü Keşfedin

LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™ oyun monitörü ile oyun deneyiminizi yükseltin.

Eğlencenin Ötesinde

Oyun Monitörleri

Yüsek Oyun                  Performansı                        İçin Tasarlandı.

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

Milisaniye Sayısı

Dünyanın ilk 240Hz OLED oyun monitörleri, 0,03 ms (GtG) ile daha akıcı ve daha net görsellerin keyfini çıkarmayı sağlar.

LG OLED Ekran

LG OLED Ekran

Oyun Hayat Buluyor

Doğru renklere sahip LG OLED ekran sayesinde oyuncular gerçekçi oyun deneyiminin tadını çıkarabilirler.

Oyuncu Odaklı Tasarım

Sürükleyici Bir Oyun Deneyimi

Oyuncular için optimize edilmiş bir tasarım, kendilerini oyunun merkezindeymiş gibi hissetmelerini sağlar.

Akıllı Monitörler ve TV Monitörleri.

TV ve Monitörün Keyfini Birlikte Çıkarın

Bağlı cihazlarda ekrana odaklanabilir ve akış uygulamalarıyla en sevdiğiniz içeriği izleyebilirsiniz.

webOS22

Zevkinize Uygun Profiller Oluşturun

webos22 ile çeşitli dizileri ve filmleri zahmetsizce keşfedebilirsiniz.

Akıllı Kablosuz Bağlantı.

Sevdiğiniz İçerikleri Kolaylıkla İzleyin

AirPlay 2 veya Ekran Paylaşımı ile akıllı cihazınızdan monitörünüze kolayca içerik paylaşabilirsiniz.

Şık Tasarım.

Her Alana Uygun Sade Tasarım

Şık tasarımıyla her alana sığar ve fazla yer kaplamaz.

Üretkenliğiniz İçin Monitör Çeşitleri

UltraGeniş Monitörler

UltraGeniş Monitörler

Daha Fazlasını Keşfedin. Daha Yaratıcı Olun

UHD 4K & 5K Monitörler

UHD 4K & 5K Monitörler

Çarpıcı görüntü kalitesi

Yüksek çözünürlük ve olağanüstü görüntü kalitesiyle profesyoneller için mükemmel ekran.

FHD & QHD Monitörler

FHD & QHD Monitörler

LG Monitörler için Temel Seçim.

LG FHD ve QHD monitör, her duruma uyumlu en temel ve popüler monitörlerdir.

Ergonomik Monitörler

Ergonomik Monitörler

İhtiyaç duyduğunuz yere yerleştirin

Bu monitör, görüş alanınız için en rahat, geniş bir hareket aralığı ve esneklik sağlar.

LG İle Yaşam

İpuçlarımızla hayatınızı kolaylaştırın.

Daha İnce ve Daha Hafif: Yeni LG gram nedir?

LG UltraGear™ ile Kahramanın Seviyesine Çıkın

İkinci Nesil Ergo Monitörlerin Gerçek Hikayesi.

UltraGear™: Oyun Gerçekçiliğinde Yepyeni Bir Boyut

UltraGear™, Yeni Nesil Oyun Heyecanına Kapılın

İkinci Nesil Ergo Monitörlerin Gerçek Hikayesi

LG MONİTÖR Hakkında Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin 

Kurumsal kullanıcıların, oyuncuların, grafik sanatçılarının ve sosyal medya meraklılarının ihtiyaçlarına uyum sağlayan LG monitörlerle bakış açınızı genişletin. Optimum görüntüleme deneyimi için ince tasarımlara, çarpıcı renklere ve gerçekçi hareketlere sahip bilgisayar monitörlerini keşfedin.

LG'nin Monitör Çeşitlerine Şimdi Göz Atın