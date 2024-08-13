Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TV ve Ses Sistemleri Paket Fırsatları

İkili Satın Alma Fırsatı

TV ve Soundbar Satın Alımlarında İndirimli Fiyat Tekliflerini Kaçırmayın

Combo OLED C4 + Soundbar XG5

Kampanya 1-28 Şubat 2025 tarihleri arasında geçerli olup stoklarla sınırlıdır. OLED83G45LW.SG10TY modeli 5 adet, OLED77C4.SC9S modeli 5 adet, OLED77G45LW.SG10TY modeli 5 adet, 75QNED86T6A.S70T modeli 5 adet, 65QNED86T6A.S70T modeli 5 adet, OLED77B46LA.S40T modeli 5 adet, OLED65B46LA.S40T modeli 5 adet, OLED65G45LW.SG10TY modeli 5 adet, OLED65C4.SC9S modeli 5 adet stok ile sınırlıdır. LG Electronics Ticaret A.Ş kampanyada tamamen iptal veya değişiklik hakkını saklı tutar.

OLED65B46LA + S40T Paketi

OLED83G4 + SG10TY Paketi

OLED77C4 + SC9S Paketi

OLED77G4 + SG10TY Paketi

OLED77B46LA + S40T Paketi

OLED65G4 + SG10TY Paketi

OLED65C4 + SC9S Paketi

75QNED86T6A + S70T Paketi

65QNED86T6A + S70TPaketi