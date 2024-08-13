We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME 2 Ekranıyla Tanışın!
Dokunmatik, taşınabilir ve şimdi çok daha gelişmiş! LG StanbyME 2, yenilenen ekran kalitesi, artırılmış ses deneyimi ve geliştirilmiş pil ömrüyle kesintisiz eğlenceyi her an, her yerde yaşatıyor. Kablosuz tasarımı ve modern stiliyle yaşam alanınıza kolayca uyum sağlar; evin her köşesinde özgürce kullanabilirsiniz. StanbyME 2 ile teknolojiyi yaşamınıza taşıyın!