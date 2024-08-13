About Cookies on This Site

VRF

En güçlü ve çok yönlü klimalar arsında yer alan LG VRF çözümleri, uygun maliyetli sistem ve daha kolay kurulum sunar. LG VRF çözümleri hem iç hem de dış üniteler için mükemmel bir deneyim sağlar.

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

Iç Ünite

Sıcak Su Çözümü: Hydro Kit

Havalandırma Çözümü: ERV

LG VRF Çözümü

LG VRF Çözümü

MULTI V, LG'nin Değişken Soğutucu Akışı (VRF) sistemidir. Verimlilik kayıplarını en aza indirir ve sürdürülebilir enerji avantajı sağlar. Olağanüstü konfor, enerji verimliliği ve güvenilirlik sunan LG VRF çözümleri, maliyetten tasarruf sağladığı ve kolay kurulduğu için çok yönlü ve en güçlü klimalardan biri olarak kabul edilir.

 

