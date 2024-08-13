About Cookies on This Site

Kıyafet mağazasında bir satış görevlisinin gülümsediği ve müşteriye alışveriş torbalarını verdiği bir görüntü.

Mağazanızı Popüler Bir Yer Yapmak İçin Tasarlayın

Optimum Tasarım ve Performans

- Çeşitli seçeneklerle her alan için özel tasarım ve performans
- İnce ve kompakt iç üniteler
- Ayrı kompresör ve ısı eşanjörü ile modüler tasarım

Enerji Tasarrufu

- İnsan Algılama Sensörü süreyi ve yönü ayarlar
- İç ünitelerdeki atık ısı sıcak su için kullanılabilir

Sergi alanı, restoran, kafe, fast food restoranı ve kıyafet mağazasının küçük resimlerden oluşan bir alışveriş merkezinin dış kısmı.

Klimanın çalıştığı bir alışveriş merkezindeki kafenin görüntüsü.

Şık İç Aalanlara Sahip Kafeler

Mağazanın iç kısmının dikkat çekmesi için Yuvarlak Kasetin kusursuz bir tasarımı vardır.

Klimanın çalıştığı bir alışveriş merkezindeki restoranın görüntüsü.

Büyük Restoranlar

Tavan Tipi Ünite güçlü bir rüzgar hızı ve hacmi oluşturur ve geniş alanları hızlı bir şekilde soğutmak ve ısıtmak için 15 metreye kadar hava gönderebilir.

Klima çalışırken bir araç sergi alanındaki insanların görüntüsü.

Sık Ziyaretçiler İçin Sergi Alanları

İnsan Algılama Sensörlü Akıllı 4 Yollu Kaset, kişi sayısını ve alan türünü algılayıp ardından çalışma süresini ve hava yönünü ayarlayarak enerjiden tasarruf eder.

Sıcak su ile sebzeleri yıkayan bir kişi ve bir fast food restoranının iç kısmının görüntüleri.

Yıkama için Sıcak Suyu Bulunan Restoranlar

Multi V S ile Hydro Kit’in bir arada kullanımı, sıcak su için iç ünitedeki atık ısının yeniden kullanımı ile enerji masraflarını azaltır.

Dışarıda bir noktadan kıyafet mağazasının ön penceresinin görüntüsü.

Yeterli Dış Alanı Bulunmayan Kıyafet Mağazaları

Multi V M, ayrı kompresörleri ve ısı eşanjörleri ile modüler bir yapıdadır. Böylece dış üniteyi iç alana kurabilirsiniz.

MULTI V S

MULTI V S >

multi_v_ic_unite

Multi V İç üniteler >

Sıcak Su Çözümü (Hydro Kit)

Sıcak Su Çözümü (Hydro Kit) >

Single split

Single split >

Multi Split

Multi Split >

Ekranda LG web sayfası bulunan bir akıllı telefonu tutan bir kişi görüntüsü.

Bizimle İletişime Geçin

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

Bizimle İletişime Geçin Daha Fazla Bİlgİ Edİnİn

