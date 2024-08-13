About Cookies on This Site

Dual Vane Kaset

LG Dual Vane Kaset, iki ayrı kanat ile daha geniş hava akımı sağlar. Kurulum yerine bakmaksızın, ince açı kontrolüyle hava akımını özelleştirebilirsiniz.

ÇİFT Kanatlı Kaset

Dual Vane Kaset

Neden LG Dual Vane Kaset? Hava Temizleme Özelleştirilmiş Hava Akımı Kontrolü ThinQ™ Seri
Neden LG Dual Vane Kaset?
SATIN ALMA TALEBİ

Neden LG Dual Vane Kaset?

Dual Vane Kaset, hassas açı kontrolüne ek olarak, 5 kademeli filtreye sahip hava temizleme kiti ile odayı daha sağlıklı ve daha soğuk havayla doldurur.

simge

Hava Temizleme Kiti

simge

Ultra İnce Tozları, Bakterileri ve Virüsleri Temizler

simge

Sertifikalı:

5 filtreden geçirilmiş çeşitli zararlı maddelerin görüntüsü.

Daha Sağlıklı İç Mekanlar İçin Hava Temizleme

5 adımlı güçlü hava temizleme sistemi kokuları, mikropları ve PM 1.0 ince tozları ortadan kaldırır. Bu filtre suyla temizlemeye izin vererek yarı kalıcı kullanım sağlar.

*Hava Temizleme Seti bir seçenek olarak satın alınabilir.

1. Adım

Ön Filtre

İnce tozları yakalar.

2. Adım

Toz Elektrifikasyonu

Parçacığın elektrostatik kuvvetini arttırır. Filtrenin toplama verimliliğini artırır.

3. Adım

PM 1.0 Filtresi

İnce ve ultra ince tozları %99'a kadar temizler.

4. Adım

Koku Giderme Filtresi

Yüksek verimliliğe sahip gaz emme teknolojisi, hoş olmayan kokuları ve zararlı gazları ortadan kaldırır.

 

5. Adım

İyonlaştırıcı

Bakteri ve mikropları etkisiz hale getirin.

*Hava temizleme kitinin ince toz giderme performansı, 50 nm ve 100 nm'lik ince tozun %99,9'unu ortadan kaldırmak için Kore deneysel standardı SPS-KACA002-132:2018'e dayalı olarak 60382341 001 numaralı testte TUV Rheinland tarafından doğrulanmıştır.
*Bakteri ve virüs temizleme performansı, 60 m3'lük bir odada Staphylococcus epidermidis bakterilerinin %99,9'unu 60 dakikada ve Phi-X174 virüsünün %99,4'ünü 30 dakikada yok ederek 60375745 001 numaralı testte TÜV Rheinland tarafından doğrulanmıştır ve yüzeylerdeki bakterilerin %99'unu deaktive ederek RT20E-S0054 No'lu testte Intertek tarafından doğrulanmıştır.

Antibakteriyel işlem, çift kanatlı bir kasetin içine yerleştirilmiştir.

Tepeden Tırnağa Temizlik

Safe Plus Yalıtım, küf oluşumunu önlemek için iç yalıtım bileşenlerine uygulanan ve daha temiz, daha taze hava akımı sağlayan antimikrobiyal bir işlemdir.

*Mayıs 2021'den itibaren cihazlara Safe Plus yalıtım uygulanacaktır. Ürünler hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen yerel LG ofisinize başvurun.

Geniş Mekanlar İçin Sağlıklı Hava

Arıtılmış hava, soğutulmuş havadan bile daha büyük bir alanı kaplar. Hava temizleme alanı; kreş, okul ve alışveriş merkezi gibi hem yoğun hem dikey alanlarda temiz ve sağlıklı bir ortam oluşturmak için 147m2 kadar alanı kapsayabilir.

 

Binanızın Hava Kalitesini Gerçek Zamanlı Kontrol Edin

Uzaktan kumanda, LED panel lambası veya akıllı telefon ile tüm binanın hava kalitesini gerçek zamanlı olarak kontrol edebilir, yönetebilir veya üniteleri izleyebilirsiniz.

 

Merkezi kumanda, ayrı kumanda ve mobil üzerinde kontrol edilen bir ürünün görüntüsü.

Yıkanabilir Filtre

Temizlemesi kolay yarı kalıcı bir filtre ile filtre değişiminden tasarruf edin.

Yenilikçi Dual Vane Kaset Teknolojisi ile Size Özel Hava Akımı

LG Dual Vane Kaset, her ortam için özelleştirilmiş hava akımı sağlamak için 2 ayrı kanat kullanır.

Daha Geniş Alanları Kapsar

 

 

Daha Uzağa Ulaşır

Farklı Hava Akımı Yolları

Özelleştirilmiş Hava Akımı

Her alan için tek bir çözüm. Dual Vane Kaset, optimum hava akımı sağlar.

Dolaylı Hava Akımı

Üniteden gelen havanın doğrudan üzerinize üflenmesini önler.

Yukarı ve Aşağı Dönen Kanat

Her alanda eşit sıcaklık sağlar.

Doğrudan Hava Akımı

Herhangi bir ek bileşen olmadan 5 m'ye kadar ulaşabilir.

Güç Modu

Yaşam alanınızı hedef sıcaklığa daha hızlı getirir.

LG ThinQTM ile Yönetim

Dual Vane Kaset, enerji tasarrufu ve daha iyi hava kalitesi sağlamak için mobil cihazlar aracılığıyla izlenebilir ve kontrol edilebilir

LG ThinQ uygulaması ile ürünü dışarıdan izleyin ve kontrol edin.

Akıllı Sensör

Zemin Sıcaklığı

Zemin seviyesinde istenilen sıcaklığa ulaşılana kadar hava akımı arttırılır.
*Zemin Sıcaklık Sensörü opsiyonel olarak satın alınabilir.

İnsan Algılama

İnsan Algılama işlevi, insanların konumunu algılayarak hava akımını ayarlar ve alan kullanılmadığında otomatik olarak kapanır. *İnsan Algılama Sensörü isteğe bağlı olarak satın alınabilir

Dual Vane 4 Yön Kaset

Çift kanatlı kaset serisinin bir görüntüsü

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Satın Alma Talebi

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

Satın Alma Talebi DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ