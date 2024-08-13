About Cookies on This Site

Multi V S

LG MULTI V S, lüks konutlar ve küçük ofisler için düşük işletme maliyetleriyle yüksek performans sağlayan, hem kompakt hem de güçlü bir VRF'dir. Daha küçük, daha güçlü ve eko-bilinçli MULTI V S ile tanışın.

MULTI_V_S_01

Multi V S

Rezidanslar ve küçük ofisler için daha kompakt, güçlü, çevre dostu VRF.

Özellikler
Tüm Alanlar için Tek Çözüm

Tüm Alanlar Için Tek Çözüm

Birden fazla alanı tek bir kompakt dış üniteye bağlayın. Bir dış üniteye birden fazla iç ünite bağlanabilir, bu da farklı ev düzenleri için kesintisiz soğutma sağlar.

4 Yollu Kaset

1 Yollu Kaset

Duvara Monte Ünite

Her Yaşam Alanına Uygun

Duvara monte baz model ünitelerle çeşitli tavana monte tasarımları evinizin düzenine uyacak şekilde bir araya getirin. Ayrıca, iç mekan hava kalitesini iyileştirmek için bir hava temizleme kiti bulunur.

Her Yaşam Alanına Uygun

Duvara monte baz model ünitelerle çeşitli tavana monte tasarımları evinizin düzenine uyacak şekilde bir araya getirin. Ayrıca, iç mekan hava kalitesini iyileştirmek için bir hava temizleme kiti bulunur.

Her Yaşam Alanına Uygun

Duvara monte baz model ünitelerle çeşitli tavana monte tasarımları evinizin düzenine uyacak şekilde bir araya getirin. Ayrıca, iç mekan hava kalitesini iyileştirmek için bir hava temizleme kiti bulunur.

*Duvara monte ünite, hava temizleme kiti kapsamında değildir.

Kompakt Boyut Ve Hafif

MULTI V S 1 fan, 2 fan modelinin teknolojisini ve verimliliğini içerir. Kompakt boyutu ve hafifliğiyle, daha iyi bir dış görünüş sunar ve kurulumu çok daha kolay hale getirir.

Kompakt Boyut ve Hafif

*4, 5 ve 6 HP’yi güvence altına alan küçük kapasite aralığı.

Eko-Bilinçli Soğutucu

MULTI V S, soğutucu şarjını** ve ilgili masrafları düşüren düşük GWP’li* R32 soğutucu ile donatılmıştır.

Direnci Yüksek Ocean Black Fin

Çeşitli dış korozif koşullar için güçlü bir koruma sağlamak için geliştirilmiş epoksi reçine ihtiva eden siyah kaplama uygulanır.

*%68 daha düşük GWP (Küresel Isınma Potansiyeli) değerine sahip R32.
**%23 daha düşük soğutucu şarjı.

MULTI_V_S_04

LG'nin Özel R1 Kompresörü

MULTI V S, R1 Kompresör ile donatılmıştır. Hibrit scroll yapısı çalışma aralığını artırırken, “mil üzeri alt sıkıştırma” yapısı enerji israfını minimize eder. Dahası, gürültü ve titreşim azaltılır.

Çift Algılamalı Kontrol1

Çift Algılamalı Kontrol

Çift Algılamalı Kontrol, ekonomik ve rahat kullanım için hem nemi hem de sıcaklığı algılar. Yüksek nem bulunan yaz günlerinde, gizli ısıyı hızlıca ortadan kaldırmak için daha soğuk hava tahliye edilir. Nemin düşük olduğu kuru yaz günlerinde, odayı daha az kuru hale getirmek için ılıman hava tahliye edilir.

Her Yerden Uzaktan Kontrol1

Her Yerden Uzaktan Kontrol

Kullanıcılar LG ThinQ™ uygulaması ile her zaman ve her yerden soğutma sistemini kontrol edebilirler. Soğutma sistemine uzaktan erişim kullanıcılara maksimum rahatlık sağlar.

*Gerekli Aksesuarlar: PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem)

LG MV Ile Basit İzleme

LG MV (Monitoring View-İzleme Görünümü) mühendislerin klimayı kolayca incelemesini ve izlemesine olanak tanır.

Ev Ağ Sistemi Ile Bağlantı

Genişletilebilir kontrol sistemi, sensörler ve bina hizmet araçlarının yanı sıra klimalar gibi üçüncü parti cihazlarla bağlantı sağlayabilir. Saha için optimize edilen mantık ayarlanarak bina yönetimi akıllı hale gelir.

MULTI-V-S_07_TR_Re

MULTI V S Çözümü Nerede Uygulanır?

MULTI V S_08_TR

Multi V S Serisi

Air_Solution_03

Bize Ulaşın

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

Katalog, Broşür ve Belge İndirme

Kaynak Türü Başlık Boyut

Mühendislik desteği ile ilgili kılavuz ve malzemeler için lütfen kaynak indirmeye gidin

