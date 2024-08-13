About Cookies on This Site

Medikal Görüntüleme Teknolojileri

Teknoloji devi LG, sahip olduğu bilgi birikimi sağlık sektörüne aktarıyor. LG yetkinliği ile üretilen medikal görüntü cihazları, sağlık profesyonellerine teşhis süreçlerinde kusursuz görüntü kalitesi sunuyor. Ergonomik tasarımları ile LG medikal görüntüleme teknolojileri, sağlık sektörü çalışanlarının hayatlarını kolaylaştırıyor.

Teşhis Monitörler

Teşhis Monitörler

Klinik Değerlendirme Monitörler

Klinik Değerlendirme Monitörler

Cerrahi Monitörler

Cerrahi Monitörler

Dijital Röntgen Dedektörler (DXD)

Dijital Röntgen Dedektörler (DXD)

Feature_MRI-Room-3-D-2_1502691187194_D

Üstün Görüntü Kalitesi İle Güvenilir Ve Doğru Tanı

LG, Medikal Sektöründe çalışanlara çeşitli görüntüleme çözümleri sunarak en iyi performans göstermelerine katkı sağlıyor. LG’nin Medikal Onaylı Klinik İnceleme Monitörleri, Teşhis Monitörü, Cerrahi Monitörler ve Dijital X-ray Dedektörlerle sağlık anlamında da kulanıcıların hayatlarını kolaylaştırmaya devam ediyor.