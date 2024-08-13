About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V 5

LG MULTI V 5, çok katlı binalar için gelişmiş teknolojileri birleştiren entegre bir çözümdür. İşletme maliyetlerini en aza indirirken maksimum enerji verimliliği sağlar ve İkili Algılama Kontrolü nem ve sıcaklığı algılar.

MULTI_V_5_01

MULTI V 5

Multi V 5, güçlü hava temizleme ve verimli havalandırma özelliklerine sahip iç ünite ile sizin ve binanızın orman havası gibi temiz ve taze hava solumasını sağlar.

Özellikler
MULTI V 5_02_TR

En Üst Düzey Verimlilik

MULTI V 5, yenilikçi teknolojiler ile dünyadaki en iyi enerji verimliliğini sunar.

MULTI V 5_03_TR

Dual Sensing Kontrolü

Dual Sensing Kontrolü, ekonomik ve konforlu çalışma için hem nemi hem de sıcaklığı algılar.

Akıllı Yük Kontrolü

Enerji verimliliğini arttırmak için hem sıcaklığı hem de nemi algılayarak soğutma yükünü yönetir.

Konforlu Soğutma

Konforlu soğutma, işlem arasında durmadan hafif soğutma modunda çalışmayı sürdürmeye yardımcı olur.

Gelişmiş Isıtma

Hassas yoğunlaşma noktası tahmini ısı eşanjöründe buz çözmeyi geciktirip ısıtma süresini arttırır.

/tr/images/AC/features/MULTI V 5_05_TR.jpg

Üstün İnverter Kompresör

Üstün İnverter Kompresör, enerji verimliliğini arttırır
ve kompresör güvenilirliğini geliştirir.

PEEK Malzeme ile Geliştirilmiş Yatak

PEEK (Polietereterketon) malzeme ile geliştirilmiş yatak, yağlayıcı yatak malzemesi ve işlenmiş şekli ile kompresörün dayanıklılığını ve güvenilirliğini arttırır.

Buhar Püskürtme

İki kademeli sıkıştırma etkisi, düşük sıcaklık koşullarında verimli ısıtma işlemi sağlar.

Akıllı Yağ Yönetimi

Yağ sensörü, yalnızca kompresör verimliliğini arttırmak için gerekli olduğunda yağ geri kazanım işlemini uygular. Ayrıca, iki kompresördeki yağ seviyesini de dengeler ve yönetir.

HiPOR™

HiPOR™ (Yüksek Basınçlı Yap Dönüşü) doğrudan yağ dönüşü ile enerji kaybını en aza indirir.

HA-AS-Multi-V-5-07-Desktop

Yüksek Verimliliğe Sahip İdeal Hava Kalitesi Çözümü

Multi V 5 ile birlikte LG ERV'yi kurun ve enerji tasarruflu havalandırmanın keyfini çıkarın. ERV, daha verimli ısıtma ve soğutma sağlamak için dış ortam sıcaklıklarına ve CO2 seviyelerine tepki verir.

MULTI V 5_09_TR

Ocean Black Fin

LG'nin özel "Ocean Black Fin" ısı eşanjörü, aşındırıcı ortamlara dahi çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır.

MULTI V 5_10_TR

Kesintisiz Isıtma

Nem sensörü aracılığıyla buz çözme işleminin geciktirilmesi, yağ sensörü aracılığıyla kısmi buz çözme ve akıllı yağ yönetimi sayesinde kesintisiz ısıtma teknolojisi iyileştirilmiştir.

MULTI V 5_07_TR

Geniş Kapasite ile Esnek Kurulum

MULTI V 5 tekli dış mekan ünitesi, temel parçalarında yapılan geliştirmeler ile 26 HP değerine kadar geniş kapasiteler sunmaktadır. Bu, kurulum alanı en aza indirilerek ve takılan parçaların toplam ağırlık önemli ölçüde azaltılarak zemindeki alanın esnek kullanımına olanak verir.

Biyobenzetim Teknolojisi

Gelişmiş fanlar, hava akış oranını ％10 arttırırken güç tüketimini de ％20'ye varan oranlarda azaltır.

Arttırılmış Hava Akış Oranı

Genişletilmiş tabaka, hava akış oranını arttırma için daha fazla ısı alışverişi kapasitesi sunar.

4 Taraflı Isı Eşanjörü

Isı aktarımını ％20 oranında arttırır, bunun sonucunda kapasite ve performans da geliştirilir.

HA-AS-Multi-V-5-12-Desktop

Çoklu V-AHU Bağlantısı ile Kolay Kontrol

MULTI V, temiz havalı bir ortam sağlamak için bir klima ünitesinin DX bobinine bağlanabilir.
LG kumandaları veya tedarik edilen DDC için çeşitli kontrol seçenekleri hazırlanmıştır. Bunlar sinyal veya Modbus protokolleri ile temas kurabilir.

MULTI-V-5_11_TR_Re

MULTI V 5, Şunlar için Uygulanabilir Bir Çözümdür:

MULTI V 5_12_TR

MULTI V 5 Serisi

Air_Solution_03

