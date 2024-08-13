About Cookies on This Site

Bir kişi, dizüstü bilgisayara bağlı kırmızı dikdörtgen bir alet kullanarak iç kabloları tamamen görünür halde açık bir LG dış mekan ünitesi üzerinde arıza teşhisi yapıyor.

Yıllık VRF Bakımı

Multi V’yi Optimize Edin ve Düzenli Bakımla Enerjiden Tasarruf Edin

İnceleme Temizlik Değişim BECON bulut (TMS) Enerji Yönetimi Uzatılmış Garanti Hava Arıtma Careship
İnceleme
SATIN ALMA BİLGİ TALEBİ
Multi V dış ünitesini kontrol eden bir mühendis.
İnceleme
Dış ünite kanadını temizleyen bri uzman.
Temizlik
Profesyonel hizmeti gösteren kask simgesi görüntüsü.
Değişim
Monitöre bakan bir uzman.
BECON bulut (TMS)
Enerji ölçer görüntüsü.
Enerji Yönetimi
Uzatılmış garanti mührünü içeren bir kağıt görüntüsü.
Uzatılmış Garanti
Hava Temizleme Bakımı
Hava Arıtma Careship

LG’nin Verimli VRF Bakım Paketi

Temel paket inceleme, temizlik ve değişim hizmetlerini içerir. Premium paket inceleme, temizlik, değişim ve BECON bulut hizmetlerini içerir. Her yönetim paketi BECON bulut ve enerji yönetim hizmetini içerir (Paket içeriği ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterir ve müşterinin talebine göre özelleştirilebilir).

Karşılaştırma çizelgesi her biri inceleme, temizlik, değişim, BECON ve enerji yönetim hizmetlerini içeren temel ve premium paketleri gösterir.

LG üniforması giyen bir uzman, anormallikleri tespit eden elektronik aletler kullanarak HVAC sisteminin bileşenlerini ve performansını inceliyor.

İnceleme

Müşteriler için Özelleştirilmiş İnceleme

Bir uzman, bileşenlerdeki arızaları ve HVAC sisteminizdeki performans anormalliklerini kontrol eden bir inceleme gerçekleştiriyor.

Bu sorunların erken tespit edilmesi, arızaların ve anormalliklerin erken fark edilmesi sayesinde ünitenin daha fazla hasar görmesini ve değişim ve onarım nedeniyle meydana gelecek gereksiz işletme giderlerini önler.

Isıtma ve soğutma sezonuna hazır olun ve uygun hizmeti seçin.

Güvenilir Hizmet

Uzun ömürlü ekipmanlar; ekipmanınızın ömrünü uzatmak, iç mekan ortamınızı daha ferah hale getirmek ve hava kalitesini iyileştirmek için yenilenebilir.

Yöntemler

Alet / LGMV incelemesi.

Süreler

Aylık, 6 ayda bir ve yıllık.

Hedef

İç Ünite, Dış Ünite.

Güvenlik kaskı takmış bir adam, tavana takılmış açık bir iç üniteyi koruyucu plastik bir örtü ile dikkatlice kapatıyor.

Temizlik

Sistem Verimliliğini Artırın

Temizleyici hava akış sistemi sayesinde tozu giderir ve iç mekanları konforlu tutar. 

Isı eşanjörünü temizleyerek verimliliği sürdürmek ve enerji tüketimini azaltmak da mümkündür.

Basınç seviyesi ve hava akışı kontaminantlar nedeniyle düşmüştür.

Filtreden ve ısı eşanjöründen kirletici maddeleri temizleyerek ısıtma ve soğutma verimliliğini artırın.

Sertifikalı Uzmanlar Tarafından Kullanılan Temizlik Kimyasal Maddeleri ve Ekipmanları

İç Ünite

Izgara, ön panel, fan, boşaltma tavası, ısı eşanjörü.

Dış Ünite

Isı eşanjörü.

Eldiven takan bir kişi, dikdörtgen metalik bir kutudan kabloları birbirine dolanmış bir bileşen çıkarıyor.

Değişim

Bütçenize Göre Doğru Parçalar Tedarik Etme

Durumunuza uygun bir hizmet seviyesi ve hizmet sözleşmesine göre bütçe dahilinde işletme maliyeti seçmeniz mümkündür.

Klima ekipmanları çalışma çevresi ve durumundaki değişikliklere göre arıza yapabilir. Parçalar yaşlandıkça arızalar da artar. Ani bir arıza nedeniyle onarım gerekmesi durumunda, aşırı maliyetler nedeniyle acil durumlara müdahale etmek zorlaşır.

Deneyim ve Uzmanlığa Sahip Uzmanlar

Uzman eğitim programları yürütülmektedir ve ısıtma ve soğutma sistemleri konusunda uzman ve deneyimli gruplar her bölgede konumlandırılmaktadır.

Orijinal Parçalarla Değişim

Uzmanlar, rastgele bir arıza meydana geldiğinde ve düzenli olarak yerinde veya uzaktan teşhis yapıldıktan sonra parça değişimi gerektiğinde orijinal parçalarla değişim hizmeti sağlar.

Soldan sağa, '24' yazılı dairesel bir zamanlayıcı üzerinde monitör benzeri bir nesne ve bir veritabanı ortada yer alırken, '365' yazısı sağda bir takvimin üzerinde yer alıyor.

BECON bulut (TMS)

HVAC Sisteminizi İstediğiniz Zaman, İstediğiniz Yerde İzleyin ve Kontrol Edin

Müşteri tesisine monte edilmiş HVAC sistemi, ekipman ile ilgili operasyon durumu ve veriyi toplamak için bulut sunucusu aracılığıyla internete bağlanır. Bulut sunucusunda saklanan verilerin kapsamlı izlenmesi ve analiz sonuçları rapor olarak sunulur.

Bu çözüm HVAC sisteminizin çalışma durumunu izlemenize olanak tanır. Herhangi bir sorun ortaya çıkarsa bu sorunları uzaktan tespit edebilir ve kesinti süresini azaltacak şekilde derhal düzeltebilirsiniz.

Bir grafik sıcaklığı zamana karşı çizerek gösteriyor; kırmızı alan normal sıcaklık aralığını gösterirken, göze çarpan beyaz tepeler anormal değerleri vurguluyor.

Teşhis ve Analiz

LG'nin ekipman ve cihazlardaki anormal belirtilere ilişkin özel büyük veri analizi potansiyel riskleri tespit ediyor ve önlüyor.

Cihazın açma kapama bilgileri, operasyon bilgileri ve kurulum yeri ve etrafına ilişkin çevresel bilgiler analiz edilerek parçaların değişim zamanları tahmin edilebiliyor.

Enerji Yönetimi

Uzman Analizine Dayana Enerji Tasarruf Planı Önerisi

Enerji yönetim işlevi bulut tabanlı bir sistemdir (BECON bulut). Çevrim dışı bakımla entegre ısıtma ve soğutma enerji yönetimi sunar. İhtiyaçlarınıza uyarlanmış enerji tasarrufu yönetimi ile paranız cebinizde kalırken bir yandan da çevreyi koruyorsunuz. Enerji kullanımınız bir uzman tarafından analiz edildikten sonra LG sizin ihtiyaçlarınız ve HVAC sistemine uyarlanmış bir enerji tasarruf planı önerebilir. Bu plan, enerji kullanımınızı kontrol eden ve HVAC sisteminizin performansını yöneten bir AI algoritması tarafından yürütülür.

Enerji izleme

Enerji izleme

Enerji kullanım tahmini

Enerji kullanım tahmini

Yapay Zeka enerji kontrol mantığı

Yapay Zeka enerji kontrol mantığı

Enerji verilerine dayanan analiz ve geliştirme

Enerji verilerine dayanan analiz ve geliştirme

Rapor (sık sık, aylık, altı ayda bir, yıllık)

Rapor (anlık, aylık, çeyreklik, yıllık)

Uzatılmış garanti mührünü içeren bir belge görüntüsü.
Uzatılmış Garanti

Öngörülemeyen Maliyetler Olmayan Onarım Hizmeti

Ürününüzün garantisi bitmiş olsa bile “Uzatılmış Garanti” satın alarak sabit ücretle onarım hizmetleri alabilirsiniz.

“Yalnızca parça” ve “parça + işçilik” olarak iki seçenek bulunmaktadır ve uzatılmış garanti süresini (yıl) seçebilirsiniz.

Eldiven giymiş bir kişi, ayıklama püskürtme makinesini ustalıkla kullanıyor ve siyah, dikdörtgen bir hava arıtma filtresine su uyguluyor.

Hava Temizme Bakımı

Hava Temzieme Kiti İçin Sürekli Bakım

Önerilen temizlik döngüsüyle hava arıtma filtresi verimliliğini sürdürün. LG Careship 12 Adımda oluşur. LG Careship’in 12 adımı Hazırlık ile başlar ardından Temizlik (Ön Filtre, PM 1.0 filtre, koku giderme filtresi) ve Kontrol ile devam eder. Temizlik kimyasalları ve ekipmanı kullanır.

Filtreyi Temizlememek Sorunların Nedeni Olur

Filtreyi temizlememek (Ön/PM 1.0/Koku Giderme) koku, verimsizlik ve sağlık riski gibi sorunlar yaratır.

LG Careship’in 12 Adımı

LG Careship, hazırlık (kontrol/kapatma/ayırma) - temizlik (Ön filtre/PM1.0 filtresi/koku giderme filtresi) - kontrol (yeniden montaj/ölçüm/raporlama) aşamalarından oluşur.

Takım elbiseli bir adam sağ elinde LG web sitesini gösteren akıllı bir telefon tutuyor.

SATIN ALMA TALEBİ

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi almak için lütfen satın alma talebi oluşturun.

SATIN ALMA TALEBİ DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ