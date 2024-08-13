About Cookies on This Site

Santrifüjlü Soğutucu

LG Santrifüjlü Soğutucunun iki kademeli kompresör sistemi, enerji verimliliğini artırır ve işletim masraflarını azaltır.

a black basic image

Santrifüjlü Soğutucu

Özellikler Serisi
Özellikler
Bizimle Iletişime Geçin
Yüksek Verimliliğe Sahip İki Kademeli Kompresör1

Santrifüjlü Soğutucu, İki Kademeli Kompresör sayesinde yüksek verimlilik elde eder. Optimize edilmiş iki kademeli sıkıştırma çevrimi sayesinde, enerji verimliliği artmış ve önceki Tek Kademeli Santrifüjlü Soğutucu modellerinin aksine işletme masrafları azaltılmıştır.

Değişken Yayıcı

Düşük yük koşullarında daha geniş bir çalışma aralığı sağlar ve dengeli çalışma için tahliye gazından kaynaklı arızalanmaları önler.

Dengeli Çalışma

Mükemmel kısmi yük sistemi, yükler çok hafif olsa dahi masraflardan tasarruf sağlayabilir ve enerjiyi maksimize edebilir.

Yüksek Verimli Buz Termal Depolama Sistemi Uygulaması

Buz Termal Depolama Sistemi gündüzleri iç mekânı soğutur ve gece boyunca buz üretir. Uygulanan bu çözüm daha etkin ürün kurulumuna ve enerji tüketimine izin verir.

Optimize Edilmiş Merkezi Kontrol

ACP ve AC Smart gibi kontrol çözümleri, kolay izlenebilirliği ve herhangi bir yerde çeşitli HVAC modellerini yönetmek üzere uzaktan kontrol sağlar.

Santrifüjlü Soğutucu Serisi1

Satınalma Talebi1

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

Satınalma Talebi Daha Fazla Bi̇lgi̇ Edi̇ni̇n