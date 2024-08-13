We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Santrifüjlü Soğutucu
LG Santrifüjlü Soğutucunun iki kademeli kompresör sistemi, enerji verimliliğini artırır ve işletim masraflarını azaltır.
Yüksek Verimli Buz Termal Depolama Sistemi Uygulaması
Buz Termal Depolama Sistemi gündüzleri iç mekânı soğutur ve gece boyunca buz üretir. Uygulanan bu çözüm daha etkin ürün kurulumuna ve enerji tüketimine izin verir.