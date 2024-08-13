About Cookies on This Site

Havalandırma Çözümleri (ERV)

LG Havalandırma Çözümü ERV, temiz iç mekân havası için oldukça verimli bir çözümdür. Çoklu hava temizleme adımlarıyla daha sağlıklı hava soluyabilirsiniz.

ERV1

ERV

İç mekanda temiz hava için yüksek verimliliğe sahip havalandırma çözümü.

Özellikler Çözüm Uygulaması Seri
Özellikler
Bizimle İletişime Geçin
ERV_02_M_TR

Klima Sistemi ile Kenetleme

ERV, klimalar ile kenetlenebilir ve bağımsız olarak kontrol edilebilir.

*Bu resimdeki sıcaklık ayarı yalnızca bir örnektir. Hedef sıcaklık, kullanıcının tercih ettiği ayara göre değişir.

CO₂ Konsantrasyon Kontrolü

 

ERV, CO₂ sensörünü kullanarak sabit CO₂ konsantrasyonu altında iç havayı temiz tutabilmek için otomatik olarak atık hava akışını kontrol eder.

Hava Arıtma Sistemi

 

ERV, 3 hava temizleme adımıyla mikro tozlar ve virüsler gibi çeşitli zararlı maddeleri etkin şekilde ortadan kaldırabilir. Öncelikle, ısı eşanjörünün ön ve arka kısmına takılmış temel filtre zararlı maddeleri filtreler. Ardından, virüs önleyici kaplama ile donatılan ısı eşanjörü zararlı virüslerin üremesini engeller. Ayrıca, ısı eşanjörünün ön kısmına takılan yüksek verimlilikli ve isteğe bağlı filtre (F8), 0,4 μm boyutundaki tozların %80-90’ını engelleyerek mikro tozları ortadan kaldırabilir.

ERV_05_TR

Energy Saving Technologies

ERV’nin sunduğu birçok enerji tasarrufu teknolojisi bulunur. Çeşitli gelişmiş fonksiyonlarla, ERV doğal havalandırmaya kıyasla %37’ye kadar daha fazla enerji tasarrufu yapar.

*LG kurum içi simülasyon sonucu.

ERV_06_TR_Re

ERV, Şunlara Uygulanabilecek Bir Çözümdür:

ERV_07_TR

ERV Serisi

Air_Solution_03

Bizimle Iletişime Geçin

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

Katalog, Broşür ve Belge İndirme

Başlık, Boyut Tablosu Listesi
Kaynak Türü Başlık Boyut

