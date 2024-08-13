About Cookies on This Site

LG SuperSign Yazılımı

LG Dijital Bilgi Ekranı, en yeni dijital ürünlerle kapsamlı ve vazgeçilmez teknoloji çözümleri sunuyor. LG, iş yürütme biçiminizde devrim yaratacak.

LG SuperSign Yazılımı

Içerik Yönetimi Sistemi

SuperSign CMS

Sektöre özgü, yazılım tabanlı bir içerik yönetimi çözümü.
. Düzenleme, planlama ve dağıtım için hepsi bir arada çözüm.
. Büyük ölçekli ekran işlemleri için uygundur.
. Farklı ekranlar için sorunsuz bir şekilde farklı içerikleri yönetin.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

Kontrol Ve Izleme

SuperSign Control Ve Control+

Uzaktan kontrol ve izleme yazılımı çözümü, hem Ücretsiz hem de Gelişmiş Sürümlerde mevcuttur.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

Signage 365 Care

LG servisi tarafından uzaktan kontrol ve izleme özelliğine sahip bulut tabanlı servis.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

Beyaz Dengesi Kontrolü

SuperSign WB

Video wall için beyaz dengesi kalibrasyon yazılımı.
. Sensör kalibrasyonu (temel) ve DSLR kalibrasyonu (isteğe bağlı) desteği.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

İçerik Düzenleyici Ve Diğer Uygulamalar

LG Içerik Düzenleyici

İçerik oluşturma / dağıtma çözümü.
. Gömülü şablonlarla oluşturma.
. USB veya Ağ üzerinden kolay dağıtım.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

SuperSign Medya Düzenleyici

Video içeriği düzenleme yazılımı.
. Düzensiz yerleşimlere sahip video wall ve LG Unique Ratio. modelleri için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

SuperSign Medya Stüdyosu

Video içerik kodlayıcı.
. Farklı biçimdeki içeriği istenen formata dönüştürün.
. Video ve resim gibi çeşitli kaynakları kullanarak kolay içerik oluşturma.

LG C-Display+ Müşteri Uygulaması1

LG C-Display+ Müşteri Uygulaması

Referans örnek olaylar, OLED / Video Wall yapılandırıcı ve satış iletişim bilgileriyle birlikte en son ürün bilgilerini bulun.

Referans örnek olaylar, OLED / Video Wall yapılandırıcı ve satış iletişim bilgileriyle birlikte en son ürün bilgilerini bulun.