Sıcak Su Çözümleri (HidroKit)

LG Hydro Kit, sizi daha da rahat hissettirecek sıcak bir iç ortam için yerden ısıtma ve sıcak su tedariki sağlar. Ayrıca, MULTI V ile kullanıldığında oldukça verimli bir enerji çözümü sunar.

Hydro Kit

Hydro Kit

Sıcak bir iç mekan ortamı için yerden ısıtma ve sıcak su beslemesi sağlar.

 

Özellikler Çözüm Uygulaması Seri
Özellikler
Hydro_Kit_02_TR

MULTI V Ile Sıcak Su Çözümleri

MULTI V ve Hydro Kit çözümlerinin bir araya gelmesi ile soğutma ve ısıtma işlemlerine ek olarak sıcak su beslemesi de olanaklı hale gelmiştir.

Hydro_Kit_03_TR

Yüksek Enerji Verimli Çözümle Maliyetten Tasarruf

Hydro Kit, sunduğu oldukça etkili çözüm ile CO₂ emisyonlarını azaltır. Ayrıca, bunu aynı yatırım maliyetine sahip bir boyler olarak kurup aynı zamanda daha düşük işletim masrafları sayesinde elektrik faturalarını da azaltmak mümkündür.

MULTI V ısı Kazanımı Sistemi Ile Enerji Tasarrufu

 

İç mekanlardaki atık ısının tekrar kullanılması ile enerji maliyetleri en aza indirilebilir.

Hydro-Kit_05_TR_Re

Hydro Kit, Şunlara Uygulanabilecek Bir Çözümdür:

Hydro_Kit_06_TR

Hydro Kit Serisi

Air_Solution_03

