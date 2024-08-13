About Cookies on This Site

Dairesel Kaset

LG Dairesel Kaset yalnızca lüks bir tasarım sunmakla kalmaz, ayrıca esnek hava akışı ile geniş alanları kapsar.

Yuvarlak Kaset

Dairesel Kaset

Üstün Dairesel tasarımıyla lüks iç mekanlar için konforlu bir hava akışı sağlar.

Özellikler
Zarif Yuvarlak Tasarım

Zarif Dairesel Tasarım

LG Dairesel Kaset, yaşam alanını daha lüks ve davetkâr hale getiren estetik bir tasarım sunar.

Kompakt, İnce Boyut

330 mm'lik kısaltılmış gövde yüksekliği, iç mekanlara ferah bir hava verir.

Temiz, Zarif Renk

Beyaz panel, yaşam alanının zarafetini en üst düzeye çıkararak, sık ziyaret etmek ve daha uzun süre kalmak isteyeceğiniz bir ortam yaratır.

Esnek Hava Akışı için Dairesel Tasarım

Kör noktası olmayan LG Dairesel Kaset, dairesel şekliyle geniş bir alanı kapsar. Ayrıca artan hava akımı ve ayrıntılı rüzgar yönü ile serin esintilerin eşit ve geniş bir alana yayılmasını sağlar.

Esnek Hava Akışı için Yuvarlak Tasarım

Hassas Soğutma

Crystal Vane aracılığıyla altı kademeli hava akışı, tabana kadar eşit ve hassas soğutma sağlar.

Daha Hızlı Soğutma

Soğutma %30'a* kadar daha hızlıdır, bu nedenle istenen sıcaklığa ulaşma süresi kısalır.

* Deneysel ortam: Yükseklik 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, soğutma modu, yüksek akış hızı, yatay hava akış yönü.

Sessiz Çalışma, Güçlü Hava Akışı

Full 3D Fanı sayesinde, hava akış hızı standart 4 yollu kasete göre %5 daha fazladır. Yine de çalışma gürültü seviyesi 39dB(A)*'ya düşürülerek bir kütüphaneye (40dB(A)) göre daha düşük düzeyde kalır, daha rahat ve sessiz bir ortam sağlar.

* Gürültü seviyesi 14,5 kW düşük hava hızında ölçülmüştür

Kolay Kurulum ve Bakım

Her bir boru (drenaj, soğutucu sıvı) aynı yönde ve konumda takılı olduğundan, kurulumu hızlı ve kolay hale gelir. Ek olarak, kontrol kutusu ürünün dışına takılır ve kurulum uzmanının kolayca bakım yapmasına olanak tanır.
